Meyler insists Tyrone haven’t reverted to defensive type

Omagh forward says Red Hand are finding it hard to shake off reputation for negativity

Paul Keane

 

Back in March, Mickey Harte outlined a new, more direct attacking approach which he felt could elevate Tyrone to All-Ireland success this year.

“I suppose we are renowned for having nippy inside forwards that are good on their feet and are nice, accurate players,” said Harte. “Maybe we generally had too many of them. We need to mix and match a bit, add a bit more power and a bit more strength.”

Eight months on, Tyrone have a new All-Star full-forward in powerful edge-of-the-square man Cathal McShane, suggesting that while they didn’t win the All-Ireland, their new approach still paid off.

Some commentators claimed that Harte effectively reverted to defence-first, counter-attacking football after losing to Donegal in June, though Conor Meyler, McShane’s forward colleague, rejected this as a myth.

“I don’t think that we did revert back to type in the sense that if you look at our Championship scores, we scored highly all year and Cathal obviously was top scorer this year as well,” said Meyler. “You had a target there that was scoring freely and we were getting the ball into him quick and early.

Tarnish

“I think sometimes the public perception is that they tarnish us with this brush that says Tyrone are defensive and all it takes is just one or two people in the media to do that and people latch onto it as fact without backing it up with any real evidence from what’s actually going on in a particular game.

“I think we came out and played a lot of open football this year and some of our best assets are on the break. So why would you not use that? I watched the All-Ireland final and watched a lot of games this year where teams played 15 players behind the ball and nobody says anything about it, because people see what they want to see and sometimes hear what they want to hear.

“I saw Dublin, Kerry and Mayo all do it where they drop all their players and people still talk about what a great open and expansive game it was.”

The 25-year-old acknowledged that Tyrone did fail to get their tactics right against Donegal. “We realise how good a forward line we have and the need to get ball to them. We probably got caught by Donegal in the sense that it was our sole focus, we were trying to get the ball in too quick,” said Meyler.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.