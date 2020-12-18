Kevin McStay’s player-by-player guide to the Mayo team

Club: Ballina Stephenites

Age: 37

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 14st

Occupation: Garda

The best shot-stopper in the country but, with the pass back outlawed, kick-outs will be under savage pressure – and scrutiny. Can get anxious if forced to carry around the goal.

Club: Clontarf

Age: 33

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 13st

Occupation: Civil engineer

Searching for best form but a proven All-Ireland final performer. Man-marking duties likely. One of Mayo’s best tacklers, which is saying something. Needs to summon one of the great days.

3. Oisín Mullin

Club: Kilmaine

Age: 20

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 11st 11lbs

Occupation: Student

YPOTY candidate. Reminds me of a young Kenneth Mortimer – high praise. A smart player with good instincts. Pacey and a talented baller. Needs to attend diligently to his defensive duties.

4. Lee Keegan

Club: Westport

Age: 31

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 13st

Occupation: Engineer

Also trying desperately hard to recapture his glory days. Such a good player, so it is possible. Needs to revisit previous standards if another Dublin star attacker is to be hand-cuffed.

Club: Castlebar Mitchels

Age: 26

Height: 6’

Weight: 13st

Occupation: Student

Mayo’s best defender and also the team’s best counter-attacker this season. Strong in most departments: a willing runner, worker, tackler and scorer, he has consistently been All Star material.

Club: Hollymount-Carramore

Age: 25

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 13st 3lbs

Occupation: Student



A winner from under-age up to Sigerson. Never stops trying but needs to lock down at centre back, particularly if O’Callaghan moves in. Pace will be tested so needs to deny possession.

7. Eoghan McLaughlin

Club: Westport

Age: 21

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 12st

Occupation: Student

A strong, mobile, and powerful half back. Young and inexperienced but energetic and enthusiastic. Skills not yet tight enough but capable of creating overlaps that will need to be exploited.

Club: Crossmolina-Deel Rovers

Age: 24

Height: 6’

Weight: 12st 5lbs

Occupation: Customer adviser at EBS

Still acclimatising to intercounty midfield duties. A fine underage pedigree with massive potential. Strong runner and has an eye for points and goals. But it’s the engine-room that demands his focus.

Club: Breaffy

Age: 24

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 14st

Occupation: Data analyst

Finding form at the right time, he’s strong on the ball, fields and carries well and in straight lines. Can spot a score like his partner but equally needs to concentrate on basics.

10. Kevin McLoughlin

Club: Knockmore

Age: 31

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 12st 13lbs

Occupation: Garda

Big-day performer who showed terrific club form this summer. Hard to stop in the tackle and has tidy left foot. Finds scores on best days. No need for high-risk slicers, though.

11. Ryan O’Donoghue

Club: Belmullet

Age: 22

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 11st

Occupation: Student Impressive 2020 championship. Keeps things simple. Very tidy footwork and can spot the open man. Rookie essentially, but has faced off Roscommon, Galway and Tipp. Good prep for what’s ahead.

12. Diarmuid O’Connor

Club: Ballintubber

Age: 25

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 14st

Occupation: Teacher

Has more in him, as past seasons testify. Never stops putting in effort. Can score. Competes hard. Carries well. An auxiliary midfielder, he may have to shore up middle third.

Club: The Neale

Age: 21

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 11st 12lbs

Occupation: Student

Another YPOTY candidate, every time I’ve seen him. Superb decision-making, pace, balance and confidence to take on goal chances by shooting or passing. Dublin will have marked him out as threat.

14. Aidan O’Shea (capt)

Club: Breaffy

Age: 30

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 15st 7lbs

Occupation: Planning co-ordinator

Improving and learning constantly at 14. Skill as a big man is under-appreciated. Beautiful hand passer, impossible to mark one-on-one but can expect treble teaming when he lands. Needs quick support.

15. Cillian O’Connor

Club: Ballintubber

Age: 28

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 13st 7lbs

Occupation: Teacher

Best season? Certainly in top form. Always prolific but current scoring off the charts. Leader and aggressive competitor, he needs to be careful how close to the edge he takes it.