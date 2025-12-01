Sport Ireland launches first Disability in Sport Week

Ireland’s Orla Comerford on her way to winning gold at World Para Athletics Championships. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

Sport Ireland has launched the first ever National Disability in Sport Week – showcasing the contributions of people with disabilities who participate, coach, officiate and volunteer in a wide range of sports.

Over the next week, from December 1st-7th, a range of events and activities will take place to highlight the importance of inclusion and access to sport for all.

Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Úna May, said: “Inclusion through sport means recognising the potential and talent in every individual, placing ability before disability.

“When we prioritise inclusion, we create environments where everyone is welcomed, everyone is valued, and everyone belongs. This is the power of sport: it connects us, it lifts us, and it reminds us that there is a place for all of us.”

Paralympians Jason Smyth and Orla Comerford were among the athletes present in Abbotstown to launch the programme of activities.

Geraldine McTavish, Sport Ireland Disability in Sport Lead, said: “This week marks a nationwide celebration of inclusion, leadership, and opportunity across Irish sport.

“All this week we’ll be highlighting the achievements of athletes and advocates with disabilities, showcasing inclusive programmes and local champions, and inspiring action under the five pillars of Sport Ireland’s Disability Inclusion in Sport policy: Leadership, Capacity, Communication, Change, and Access.

“As we celebrate ability, we also commit to continued progress: strengthening partnerships, improving accessibility, and ensuring every person, regardless of ability, can participate, perform, and enjoy sport. Together, we’re reinforcing that sport and physical activity are fundamental rights - open to everyone, everywhere.”

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, says he aims to make sport more accessible for everybody.

Minister O’Donovan stated: “Every person should have the opportunity to participate in sport and unfortunately there is an enduring participation gap with regards to persons living with a disability and those without such challenges.

“As Minister, I am committed to making sport more accessible to people with disabilities by breaking down the barriers they currently face.”

Sport Ireland Disability in Sport Week 2025

Monday December 1st: Leadership - Ceannasaíocht

Sport Ireland will host a dedicated sector leadership event on the Sport Ireland Campus. In attendance will be the Sport Ireland board & Disability Committee, LSP coordinators, NGB CEOs, Sport Ireland directors and staff. Activist and sports journalist Joanne O’Riordan will host the event which will be attended by Ireland’s most successful ever Paralympian, Jason Smyth, former Irish Paralympian Deirdre Morgan, and double world champion Orla Comerford.

Tuesday December 2nd: Communcation - Cumarsáid

From 8-9pm Sport Ireland is hosting a “Coaching Athletes with a Disability” webinar.

Wednesday December 3rd: Capacity - Cumas

On Wednesday, International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), Geraldine McTavish, Sport Ireland Disability in Sport Lead, will be taking part in the Active Disability Ireland Annual Conference in Johnstown Estate in Co Meath.

Thursday December 4th: Access - Rochtain

Thursday will showcase the work of Sport Inclusion Disability Officers and disability work by LSPs/NGBs and funded bodies.

Friday, December 5th: Change - Athrú

Friday will showcase the outstanding disability work carried out by LSPs/NGBs and funded bodies.

Saturday, December 6th: Active Participation - Rannpháirtí

A day to celebrate community participation and disability engagement highlights.

Sunday, December 7th: Active Participation - Rannpháirtí

A day to celebrate participation and inclusive sport in action.