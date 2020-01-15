Joe Brolly explains about-turn on decision to work on subscriber-based TV

Joe Brolly has explained his switch to subscriber-based TV station Eir by saying his misgivings about GAA matches appearing behind a paywall had become increasingly irrelevant. Speaking at the launch of Eir’s National League programme in Croke Park, Brolly accepted that his argument had been lost and that it was pointless to keep making the same point to a largely indifferent audience.

“I met Páraic Duffy at least three times before the first rights issue, before the second rights issue as well. He came to see me in Belfast and asked for my support. He asked me to stop what I was doing.

“And we’re 10 years down the line now and eventually you have to come to the realisation that you’re howling into the wilderness. The decision has been made by the GAA and there’s no going back. I love the GAA and I’ll defend it to the death to the outside world, even if I excoriate it on the inside and to the hierarchy.

“But you look at it – even my own kids are saying, ‘What are you doing?’ And I suppose increasingly, if you’re the only one out there with a pitchfork, you’re in danger of becoming irrelevant. A friend of mine said, ‘You’re like f*cking Aontú.’

“So I see my own kids’ viewing habits – they don’t even watch TV now. Everything is streaming on tablets and whatever. I was interested last year to read the BBC Trust’s report on viewing habits. The average age of a BBC TV viewer now is 61. So the younger generation, they wouldn’t understand what the issue is. It has become normal.

“I would like things to be a different way but they’re never going to be. I’m pally with Jarlath Burns and he’s telling me to wise up about this stuff. And he’s going to be the next president of the GAA.

“I was interested in the Broadcast Authority’s report, talking about viewing habits in Ireland. It said that TV viewing in the 15-25 bracket has just collapsed by 25 per cent in the space of two years. There’s a whole new landscape in terms of TV viewing and I suppose the GAA has to rise to that challenge.”

As recently as last August, Brolly had vowed never to work for Sky Sports or Eir, on the basis that their games weren’t free to air. In the meantime, his contract with RTÉ wasn’t renewed, having been removed from the live panel between the drawn and replayed All-Ireland finals. Not for the first time, he was highly critical of the process that led to his removal, and suggested it fed into his change of mind.

“There’s a personal thing in that I didn’t want to leave things the way it was in RTÉ. I felt very hurt. I thought he [Declan McBennett, RTÉ head of sport] was joking whenever it happened. He said to me – and he repeated it three times – that on the day of the drawn final, at 11 minutes past three, you behaved outrageously and unprofessionally towards a fellow pundit, Pat Spillane – you said to him, ‘would you stop pulling my arm?’ I said, ‘have you lost your marbles? Are you serious? He said: ‘Yes, seriously. We’re not renewing your contract’.

“I told Pat about this and he thought I was joking. We were like an ould married couple, we were like Statler and Waldorf. After that drawn final, I was warmly congratulating him after his nephew had scored that great goal. I was doing this in studio, live on telly.

“But when the new head of sport came in, it was quite obvious that this was going to be a micro-managed regime. Control was the key thing. He had come from news and it was very clear from an early stage that he was gunning for me.”

So signing up to Eir is an act of vengeance?

“Haha! No, I wouldn’t say that. That would not be right. But I loved the public conversation, don’t get me wrong. I was surprised by how enthusiastic I was when I got the call from Eir. I didn’t expect to get a call from anybody. And when I got the call, I could feel instinctively that I’d like to do it.

“But the RTÉ stuff, I was very hurt by that. I was there for 20 years. I had dealt with previous heads of sport like Glen Killane or Ryle Nugent and these were guys who I never saw. They’d text you every now and then and say, ‘that was great telly’. You’d meet them at the negotiations. There was no . . . it was made absolutely clear – ‘do what you do. Don’t offend the laws of libel but aside from that, the floor is yours’. And that’s what fostered the public conversation. Whatever it was, whether you were right or wrong, that’s what made for conversation.

“I don’t think it was about RTÉ in general. I got calls afterwards from people in the organisation going, ‘f*ck, seriously?’ It became about blandness and statistics. I’m not against statistics. I’ve been taking teams at the club all the way up, we’re very ambitious and we know there’s place for statistics in that realm.

“But in the public conversation, on RTÉ. When you’ve got a mother with young kids watching it for the fun, when you have an old farmer somewhere, the lads taking a drink in the bar – they don’t want to know about the productivity rate of Cork in the first half.”