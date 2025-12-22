Ireland

Meath fire: foul play not suspected in Sunday afternoon blaze at Civil Defence HQ in Navan

Building at Mullaghboy Industrial Estate was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and confirmed they do not believe it to be suspicious. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Katie Mellett
Mon Dec 22 2025 - 14:331 MIN READ

Foul play is not believed to have been involved in the fire that occurred at the Meath Civil Defence Headquarters on Sunday afternoon, according to An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and confirmed they do not believe it to be suspicious as no offences have been disclosed.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The scene at Moat View House, Mullaghboy Industrial Estate, Navan, was preserved early on Monday morning, so gardaí could conduct an examination, which has since concluded.

The building has been handed back to Meath Civil Defence, which says it will operate as normal over the festive period despite the damage to the building.

Chief executive of Meath County Council Kieran Kehoe said, “I would like to commend Meath County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Meath Civil Defence for their fantastic work to contain and limit the spread of the fire.

“I would also like to acknowledge the phenomenal support received by our Civil Defence colleagues around the country over the past 24 hours.”

