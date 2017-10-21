Emmet Bolton calls it a day for Kildare

Kildare defender Emmet Bolton has retired from intercounty football after over 10 years with the county’s senior team.

In 2010 when Kildare were edged out by Down in the All-Ireland semi-final, Bolton was named on the GPA Team of the Year and the following year he was nominated for the first GAA GPA All-Star awards. He was also a part of the Ireland team that won the 2011 International Rules Series against Australia that season.

The 31 year-old made three substitute appearances in this summer’s championship, the attack-minded halfback’s last outing was off the bench in the Leinster final defeat against Dublin. Kildare subsequently exited the championship against Armagh in the qualifiers.

The Eadestown clubman posted on social media on Friday night - “Time to call it a day. I have loved every second. Up Kildare.” An attached statement read;

“I am announcing my retirement from intercounty football with Kildare. I would like to thank my wife Leanne, my family, my club Eadestown, current and past management teams and players for all the support they have given me since 2007.

“It has been an honour and childhood dream to wear the Kildare jersey and to go to battle alongside some of the best players in the country. I have loved every second. Best of luck to the current squad and management in the years ahead.

“I have no doubt there is silverware on the horizon an I look to supporting you on the journey.”

Kildare GAA have since added; “Best wishes to Emmet Bolton who after 10 years has announced his retirement from inter county football. Over the last 10 years he has served his county proud. A leader on and off the field he has put in huge commitment and dedication to the team.”

Kildare will face the winner of Louth and Carlow in next season’s Leinster quarter-final.