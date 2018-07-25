Dublin’s All-Ireland semi-final set for a Saturday

Defending champions to play on August 11th; second semi-final on Sunday 12th

Dublin will play their All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday, August 11th at 5pm. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Dublin will play their All-Ireland SFC semi-final on Saturday, August 11th at Croke Park with a 5pm throw-in.

The defending champions will take on the runners-up from Group 1 of the Super 8s, with David Clifford’s late equalising goal for Kerry against Monaghan in Clones last weekend leaving the placings to be decided in the third phase of games on Saturday.

Galway host Monaghan in Salthill, while Kerry welcome a Kildare team with only pride to play for to Killarney, with both games throwing in at 6pm.

The second-All-Ireland semi-final will take place at Croke Park on Sunday, August 12th at 3.30pm between the winners of Group 1 and the runners-up from Group 2.

Donegal and Tyrone will meet in Ballybofey on Sunday to decide the runners-up spot in Group 2, while Dublin take on Roscommon at Croke Park. Both the games will throw-in at 3.30pm.

FIXTURES
All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, Croke Park
Saturday August 11th: Dublin v Runners-up Super 8s Group 1, 5pm
Sunday August 12th: Winners Supers 8s Group 1 v Runners-up Super 8s Group 2, 3.30pm

