Kevin McStay accepts three month ban

Roscommon manager involved in altercation with linesman last weekend
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay remonstrates with Niall Cullen during the Super 8s match against Donegal at Hyde Park. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay remonstrates with Niall Cullen during the Super 8s match against Donegal at Hyde Park. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

 

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has been banned for three months after accepting the proposed sanction from the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC).

McStay was involved in an altercation with linesman Niall Cullen just before half-time in Roscommon’s defeat by Donegal last Saturday, making physical contact with the official as he contested a decision that had gone against his team.

Moments later, after the whistle had blown for half-time, he threw a ball which hit Cullen on the head. McStay, who was asked to “sit down” by referee Ciarán Brannigan for the second half, is understood to have subsequently apologised to both officials.

Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly received a 12-week suspension in June 2017 after making contact with Brannigan, who was operating as a linesman at the time. Clare’s Gordon Kelly got the same length of ban after the CCCC deemed he squirted water at an umpire.

