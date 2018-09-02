Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 1-14: Tyrone player ratings

Niall Morgan

Pin-point accuracy soon went astray, some decision making too. No chance of stopping Paul Mannion’s penalty and caught off guard for Niall Scully’s goal too, his slightest touch stopping Cormac Costello from scoring a third. Rating: 7

Michael McKernan

A dream debut season, at age 20, slowly undone as Con O’Callaghan found his space, the Dublin full forward line finishing with 1-11. Still kept his nerve against the rising tide. Rating: 7

Ronan McNamee

Protective to limited degree, had a grip on Dean Rock only to see it gradually slip away, never fatally so, Rock still finishing with 0-7 next to his name. Rating: 6

Pádraig Hampsey

Called on all his man-making powers but still found Paul Mannion un-markable, the Kilmacud Crokes player continuously cutting loose. Still he kept going, chipping in a hopeful second half point to boot. Rating: 7

Tiernan McCann

Committed as ever, got both hands on Ciarán Kilkenny early on but couldn’t keep them on him for long, moving forward to score one of Tyrone’s opening flurry, his early booking during the penalty incident possibly upsetting his commitment. Rating: 7

Rory Brennan

A late replacement for Frank Burns as Mickey Harte tried to shake-up Dublin’s pattern, covered back and a lot of ground in the process, before Brian Howard and company found their room. Rating: 6

Peter Harte

Deft and dedicated throughout, stood up to everything John Small had to offer, harassed throughout and buried the late penalty with unshakable confidence. One of the Tyrone’s best on the day. Rating: 8

Colm Cavanagh

Sank his anchor deep early on but took a knock on his left ankle too and hobbled a bit. Ended up at full forward, winning a penalty that drew some late hope. Brave throughout in the face of defeat. Rating: 7

Cathal McShane

Shot two big points in either half and caused a bit of stir around Dublin’s midfield, before being called ashore for Declan McClure, his ongoing hard work rate already done. Rating: 7

Matthew Donnelly (capt)

Will always be left wondering was he harshly called on the foul on Paul Mannion that gave Dublin a penalty and so turned the game. Kept Brian Howard relatively quiet and never backed down. Rating: 7

Niall Sludden

Went up against Dublin’s Eoin Murchan, the smallest man on the field, and lost, Murchan getting first to all key ball after some early slippage, Sludden the second Tyrone player to be replaced. Rating: 6

Kieran McGeary

Found Jack McCaffrey impossible to handle but who wouldn’t? Kept going nonetheless, scoring in the second half rally, before being black carded for a shoulder on Brian Fenton. Rating: 6

Mark Bradley

Too isolated up front beyond that opening whirlwind of Tyrone attack, finished with a point in either half, both hard earned, running himself to a standstill and replaced by Ronan O’Neill. Rating: 7

Conor Meyler

A late replacement for Richard Donnelly, given the task of getting in the face and head of Brian Fenton but the big man from Raheny could not be ruffled, Meyler the first Tyrone player to be replaced on 39 minutes. Rating: 6

Connor McAliskey

Did everything right in the dream of an opening quarter, before Philly McMahon put the shackles on. Still finished with 0-3, but part of Tyrone’s unforgivable wide tally of 16. Rating: 7

Replacements

Lee Brennan for Meyler, Frank Burns for Sludden, Harry Loughran for the black-carded McGeary, Richard Donnelly for McAliskey, Declan McClure for McShane, Ronan O’Neill for Bradley: Beyond Brennan’s three frees and Donnelly’s injection of life in front of goal the resistance remained futile. Rating: 6

Management

Mickey Harte, in his 16th season, loses his first All-Ireland final, but only after drawing the very best out of Dublin, making sure his players never gave up the fight, tactically versatile until the end. Rating: 8