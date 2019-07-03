Darragh Ó Sé: Super-8s clash with Mayo is exactly what Kerry need
Every battle now represents a possible last stand for remarkable team
Mayo are still relying on familiar faces like Colm Boyle and Aidan O’Shea, seen here in action against Armagh at Castlebar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
When the farmer sees you robbing the orchard he tends to fire a shot overhead but the second bullet is coming straight at you. The time for warnings has passed and not just for Mayo, Galway and the remaining qualifier teams.
Kerry people are extremely interested in Saturday night’s Connacht affair in Limerick. You couldn’t write that sentence until 2019 but the road thereafter leads to Killarney for the opening round of Super 8s.