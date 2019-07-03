Darragh Ó Sé: Super-8s clash with Mayo is exactly what Kerry need

Every battle now represents a possible last stand for remarkable team

Updated: about an hour ago
Darragh Ó Sé

Mayo are still relying on familiar faces like Colm Boyle and Aidan O’Shea, seen here in action against Armagh at Castlebar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mayo are still relying on familiar faces like Colm Boyle and Aidan O’Shea, seen here in action against Armagh at Castlebar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When the farmer sees you robbing the orchard he tends to fire a shot overhead but the second bullet is coming straight at you. The time for warnings has passed and not just for Mayo, Galway and the remaining qualifier teams.

Kerry people are extremely interested in Saturday night’s Connacht affair in Limerick. You couldn’t write that sentence until 2019 but the road thereafter leads to Killarney for the opening round of Super 8s.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.