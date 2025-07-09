Paddy Tally’s stint as Derry senior football manager ends after one season

Paddy Tally’s spell as Derry manager has come to an end after only eight months.

Derry’s troubled search for a successor to Mickey Harte last year eventually led to Tally’s appointment in mid-November for what was to be a three-year term.

However, after a difficult season in which Derry failed to win a single game – they were relegated from Division One of the National League and exited the championship at the group stages of the All-Ireland – Tally’s tenure has come to a premature end.

The Tyrone native was not helped by injuries to key players throughout the season and Derry appeared to have rediscovered form in the latter stages of the championship.

Tally stated: “I want to thank my management, backroom and medical team and most importantly the players for their commitment and dedication over the past season. Thank you to Derry County Board and the staff in Owenbeg and Celtic Park for their hospitality and support. I wish the Derry senior footballers the best for the future.”

Derry will now begin yet another process to find what will be a fifth senior football manager since 2023.

Rory Gallagher stepped down prior to the Ulster final in May 2023 and he was replaced on an interim basis by Ciarán Meenagh until the end of that season.

Harte was handed the reins for the 2024 campaign but lasted just one year with Tally succeeding his fellow Tyrone man ahead of the 2025 season.

A return for Gallagher to the role could not be ruled out as he was the preferred option of some Derry players last year.

Derry GAA stated: “Paddy brought integrity and energy to the role along with a deep commitment to the players and the county. His efforts to develop the squad, build a strong team environment, and guide a group of emerging players into senior football are greatly appreciated.”

Derry GAA chairman John Keenan added: “We are grateful to Paddy, his selectors, and the wider backroom team for the time and dedication they have given to Derry football over the 2025 season. We also acknowledge the sacrifices made by their families in supporting that work. We wish Paddy the very best for the future and thank him sincerely for his contribution to the county.”