Cormac Costello available to face Cavan after successful appeal of red card

Dublin player was sent off in Leinster final victory over Meath

Cormac Costello successfully appealed the red card he received in the Leinster final against Meath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin forward Cormac Costello has been cleared of the red-card offence for which he was ordered off in last weekend’s Leinster football final against Meath.

Costello was dismissed after challenging for a ball that went over the sideline. Although the incident wasn’t serious, he was called over by Tipperary referee Derek O’Mahoney who flashed a red card, apparently for something Costello was alleged to have said to the linesman.

It was an unusual sanction, as speaking out of turn to an official – ‘to remonstrate in an aggressive manner’– is a black card or sinbin offence under Rule 5.13.

A sending-off under Rule 5.34, ‘to use threatening language to a referee, umpire, linesman or side-line official’ is comparatively rare.

Costello applied for a hearing and his successful case to the Central Hearings Committee was first reported by the Irish Independent and separately confirmed by The Irish Times. According to a GAA source, there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the infraction.

It means that the player is now available for selection for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final against Cavan.

