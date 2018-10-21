Coleraine return to the winner’s enclosure in Derry

McGoldrick brothers help get Coleraine over the line against Lavey
 

Coleraine 1-12 Lavey 0-12

Coleraine have won just their second ever Derry club championship after a three point victory over Lavey at Celtic Park.

Barry Daly’s 11th minute goal was the key score of the opening half and Eoghan Rua then hit the next four points to run in 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

To their credit Erin’s Own, with Seamus Downey and legendary club manager John Brennan in charge, battled magnificently throughout the second half.

Substitute Cailean O’Boyle made a huge impact, nailing three of the first four scores after the break, but every time they threatened Eoghan Rua were able to find a response. Man-of-the-match Liam McGoldrick and brother Colm were deadly accurate with their frees as Coleraine stretched their lead.

Trailing 1-10 to 0-6 midway through the second half, Lavey produced a final quarter comeback with O’Boyle operating as a target man in the inside forward line. They reduced their deficit to just two points before Sean Leo McGoldrick’s point in injury confirmed Coleraine’s return to the winner’s enclosure.

Coleraine: R McGeough, C Lagan, L McGoldrick (0-4, 0-2 frees), B Daly (1-0), C Mullan, B McGoldrick, C Lenehan, N Holly, P Daly, R Mooney, SL McGoldrick (0-1), G McWilliams (0-2, 0-1 free), M McTaggart, Co McGoldrick (0-4, 0-4 frees), Ci McGoldrick (0-1). Subs: D Mullan for M McTaggart (37 mins).

Lavey: Ci O’Boyle, A Toner, C Mulholland, S Lagan, C Dillon, M Drumm, E McGill (0-1), D Chivers, C McGurk, S McGill, N Toner (0-1), A McGurk (0-1), C Henry (0-1), K O’Neill, D Hughes. Subs: Ca O’Boyle (0-7, 0-6 frees), for K O’Neill, C Murphy for C Dillon (both h-t), S Dodds for M Drumm (31 mins, BC), L Murphy (0-1) for C Henry (51), R Farren for S Lagan (55).

Referee: D Harkin

