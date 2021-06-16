Cillian O’Connor to undergo procedure on Achilles tendon injury

Mayo’s All Star corner forward Cillian O’Connor is to undergo a procedure this week on an Achilles tendon injury.

The attacker suffered the injury in last weekend’s Division Two play-off in Ennis, which Mayo won 2-22 to 2-18. O’Connor scored 1-4 in his 100th appearance for the county.

The Ballintubber man played a crucial role as James Horan’s young team reached the All-Ireland final last year, not only with his consistent scoring from frees and play, but also with his tackling and high pressing.

Mayo GAA said in a short statement: “Following last Sunday’s NFL game versus Clare GAA all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team.

“Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles Tendon injury that will require a procedure this week.

“We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

The 29 year-old has so far won six Connacht titles, one league, two All Stars, and scored 30-337 in 60 championship appearances. A record tally.

Mayo kick off their championship campaign away to Sligo in 10 days. The winner will play Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final on July 11th, two weeks ahead of the Connacht final against the winner of Roscommon and Galway.