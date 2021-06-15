GAA confirms 2,400 can attend Croke Park for Division 3 final

Clash between Derry and Offaly at HQ has been designated as an official pilot event

2,400 supporters can attend Croke Park on Saturday for the Division Three football league final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The GAA has confirmed Saturday’s Allianz League Division Three final between Derry and Offaly will be an official pilot event, with 2,400 allowed through the turnstiles at Croke Park.

Pilot events are aimed at helping facilitate the return of supporters and spectators following the Covid-19 enforced shutout.

Saturday’s fixture, which throws-in at 5pm, will have restricitons in place for those attending - including social distancing and mask-wearing.

It precedes Sunday’s Camogie Natioonal League finals - also being held at Croke Park - at which up to 3,000 fans will be present.

A GAA statement read: “The GAA can confirm that Saturday’s Allianz Football League Division Three Final between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park has been designated an official pilot fixture for the return of spectators.

“2,400 spectators will be permitted to attend the game which has a 5.0 throw-in.

“Tickets can be accessed via https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/crokeparkbab#/

“We are asking all of those who hope to attend to be mindful of restrictions that will be in place and to co-operate with stewards at all times while in the stadium.

“Social distancing will be in operation and patrons will be required to wear masks for the duration of their visit.

“We are also reminding supporters of the ongoing pandemic restrictions which still apply relating to pre and post-match gatherings and in planning journeys to and from the stadium.

“Anyone planning on coming to Croke Park on Saturday evening should visit:

crokepark.ie/welcomeback in advance to find out the latest safety information related to attending fixtures.

“Please also see our Spectator Code of Conduct at:

https://crokepark.ie/BlankSite/media/Documents/Code-of-Conduct.pdf

“The GAA looks forward to welcoming spectators back to our fixtures in the weeks and months ahead and is working hard to ensure the safety of those who will be present at all of our venues.”

