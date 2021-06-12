Cork advance to Division 1 final after goalfest with Donegal

After being level at half-time Cork pulled away towards the end

Brid O’Sullivan was on the scoresheet as Cork beat Donegal. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Brid O’Sullivan was on the scoresheet as Cork beat Donegal. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Cork 5-10 Donegal 3-13

Cork and Donegal delivered a feast of goals at Tuam Stadium as defending champions Cork held on to advance to the Lidl National Football League Division 1 Final after a hard fought win.

Six goals in the first-half saw the sides even at the break, with Donegal much the happier of the two sides having played against the strong wind.

Cork got off to the perfect start and struck for 2-2 in the opening four minutes with Bríd and Ciara O’Sullivan shooting to the net.

But Donegal responded in style, with two goals of their own within 30 seconds of each other.

The first arrived from Katy Herron after some good play from Niamh McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie. From the restart Guthrie regained possession and coolly finished past Martina O’Brien, to make it 2-2 to 2-0 with eight minutes played.

The goals continued to flow with Cork working the ball down the other end, and Maire O’Callaghan applied the finishing touch. Ciara O’Sullivan and Finn added points for Cork, before Donegal got their third goal, with Guthrie scoring her second of the half.

But Donegal finished the half the stronger of the two sides, with frees from Geraldine McLaughlin and Guthrie helping to put one between the sides. Geraldine McLaughlin pointed on the half-time whistle to see the teams level at the break, 3-5 to 3-5.

Guthrie got the first score of the second-half with half-time substitute Eimear Scally replying for the Munster side. Geraldine McLaughlin put Donegal back in front, but once more Finn levelled matters at the other end.

With 38 minutes gone Hannah Looney picked up the ball for Cork, played it to Melissa Duggan and her pass was palmed to the net by Finn, which gave Cork a crucial one-goal cushion.

Finn added a point from the restart, with Guthrie raising the white flag at the other end. The fifth Cork goal came just before the water break when Meabh Cahalane intercepted a Donegal pass, played it to Sadhbh O’Leary who burst forward and found Bríd O’Sullivan. O’Leary accepted the return pass and she blasted to the back of the net.

Geraldine McLaughlin pulled a point back for Donegal before a double save denied them what looked like a certain goal. First O’Brien denied Niamh McLaughlin and when Guthrie picked up the rebound she looked like finding the net, only to be denied by Róisín Phelan.

Two points from Finn saw Cork lead 5-10 to 3-12 with time running out but Donegal with Kate McClenaghan’s shot narrowly clearing the bar, the full-time whistle was a welcome blast as Cork move on to the final.

Cork: M O’Brien; S Kelly, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan (1-0), H Looney; O Finn (1-8, 4f), C O’Sullivan (1-1), E Spillane; S O’Leary (1-0), B O’Sullivan (1-0), L Coppinger.

Subs: E Scally (0-1) for Coppinger (h-t), D Kiely for Spillane (h-t), M Cahalane for Meaney (h-t), C O’Shea for Kelly (45).

Donegal: A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron (1-), S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin, N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie (2-3, 3f), G McLaughlin (0-8, 4f).

Subs: T Jenkins for Logue (40), K Keaney for Boyle (42), K McClenaghan (0-1) for B McLaughlin (49).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.