Cavanagh enjoys one final day at headquarters

Moy Tir na nOg (Tyrone) 1-10 Michael Glaveys (Roscommon) 0-7

Tyrone football icon Sean Cavanagh capped a thrilling career with an AIB All-Ireland intermediate club medal.

The 2008 Footballer of the Year retired from Tyrone after last year’s championship defeat to Dublin and thought he’d seen the last of Croke Park. But the three-time All-Ireland senior medallist enjoyed one last emotional outing there as the Moy matched the feat of fellow Tyrone outfit Cookstown in 2013.

They were massive underdogs just to reach the intermediate final but shocked An Ghaeltacht of Kerry in the semi-finals and were always in control here. Roscommon outfit Michael Glaveys finished strong, reeling off four points in a row between the 49th and 58th minutes.

But they’d left themselves too much to do having fallen eight points down at the three-quarter mark and the Moy finished strong anyhow with the game’s last two points.

Cavanagh scored the very last of those, bringing his takings to 0-5 for the day, all from frees.

Michael Glaveys were down to 14 men at that stage after Caoileann Fitzmaurice’s 44th minute straight red card for a striking offence.

Colm Cavanagh played the same sweeper role that he’s perfected with Tyrone and nailed it again, gaining the Man of the Match award.

The Moy were helped by an early goal from Tom Loughran that arrived after just 27 seconds when he pounced on a long ball in from Harry Loughran.

Ryan Coleman and Harry Loughran added points to open up a 1-2 to 0-0 lead and the Moy were in full control from there.

They hit the interval with a 1-5 to 0-1 lead thanks in part to back-to-back Sean Cavanagh frees and stretched the gap to eight mid-way through the second-half.

Michael Glaveys enjoyed their strongest spell late on when they kicked those four points, all converted frees by Andrew Glennon, but never looked like rescuing a result.

Moy Tir na nOg: N Brady; P Mackle, T McNicholl, T Conlon; A Currie, M Gribbin, N Conlon; C Cavanagh, E Deeney (0-1, 0-1 45); D Conroy, E Rafferty, T Loughran (1-0); R Coleman (0-2), S Cavanagh (0-5, 0-5f), H Loughran (0-1). Subs: Conall Duffy (0-1) for Conroy (52 mins), A Donaghy for Rafferty (60), D McKeown for Currie (59), K McQuade for Coleman (61), K Kavanagh for Deeney (62), R O’Neill for Conlon (64).

Michael Glaveys: D O’Malley; T Murphy, L Cregg, D Frayne; G Patterson, N Morris, C Hussey; C Fitzmaurice, J Finan; S O’Malley, S Comer (0-1), D Ruane; C Heneghan, A Glennon (0-6, 0-4f), S Burke. Subs: T Murphy for Heneghan (20 mins), J Brennan for Ruane (h/t), S Markham for Cregg (62).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).