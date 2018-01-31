Dean Rock’s calm focus allowed him to kick All-Ireland final winner

Dublin forward says he didn’t even notice attempt by Lee Keegan to put him off

Paul Keane

 

Dean Rock has admitted he worked so hard on his free-taking routine after last year’s league final that shooting the winner in the All-Ireland final felt like no big deal.

The experienced Dublin forward slotted the winner against Mayo under the most extreme pressure and didn’t even notice defender Lee Keegan tossing a GPS unit his way.

He put that down to being so immersed in his routine, something he worked hard on after failing to convert a late equaliser against Kerry in last year’s league decider.

Asked if not even noticing Keegan was the ultimate endorsement of his routine, Rock nodded.

“I suppose it was, just that focus,” said Rock. “I learnt a lot from that league final miss and when it moved on to the All-Ireland final, yeah, it probably was down to sheer focus and commitment to the process and routine that you are not going to be affected by it.”

Rock revealed why he failed to convert the kick against Kerry yet held firm on the bigger stage in September.

“It was probably just about focusing on the outcome too much,” he said. “That [league final] kick, I would have known that it was a kick to get a draw so I would have said that to myself, put myself under unnecessary stress, whereas fast forward to the All-Ireland final, I was completely drilled in terms of my process and my routine and I didn’t once think of whether this kick would go over the bar or not go over the bar.

“I was just completely blank. I just went through my process as if I was down in DCU, practicing frees. It went over and it was just straight on then to the kick-out.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.