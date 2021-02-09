Down hearing over unauthorised training session to take place on Tuesday

The first hearing related to the unauthorised collective sessions in early January in Cork and Down is set to take place on Tuesday night. Paddy Tally, Down’s football manager, declined to accept the 12-week suspension recommended by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) and requested a hearing before the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

There is a slight anomaly in that the county hasn’t disputed the other proposed punishment, losing a home fixture in this year’s league whenever it starts, but Tally is adamant that no rules were broken when members of his team gathered in Abbey CBS, Newry.

He is contesting the suspension, which was recommended for breach of Rule 7.2 (e), discrediting the association.

Forfeiture of home advantage is prescribed under the heading of Rule 6.45, which governs collective training outside of the window determined by the GAA – in this case prohibited until January 15th but since extended until further notice.

Cork have refused both the venue penalty as well as the suspension of football manager Ronan McCarthy and the county’s hearings are expected next week.

Meanwhile, preparations for this year’s annual congress will be finalised this week when the association’s management committee consider what motions to debate.

The limitations of the online format will reduce the number of issues raised and those considered likely to require greater discussion are set to be deferred until a conventional congress can take place – it is hoped, in the autumn.

Another reason for such deferral is the significant consultation required of counties. For this month’s gathering, counties’ voting strengths will remain at the level of full delegations but the congress will be remotely attended by far fewer given the limitations of the technology.

This will require counties to ascertain the views of all delegates before casting votes.

Proceedings will be limited to a one-day event, combining the annual report of DG Tom Ryan, Ger Mulryan’s financial report, the speeches of incoming and outgoing presidents Larry McCarthy and John Horan as well as motions.

Finally, Munster GAA has launched an initiative, ‘The Club Development Programme,’ which has been developed over the past year by the provincial council’s games development staff in consultation with several stakeholders.

Aligned with the existing club and county planning resources available within the association, it recognises the pivotal role the club plays in all aspects of the GAA and is designed to assist and support clubs in developing a structure which empowers volunteers, delivers appropriate coaching inputs and enhances the club structure to cater adequately for all members.

It will engage with both the adult and juvenile sections and begins this month.

* The death occurred at the weekend of Tommy Kenny, one of the pioneering figures in women’s football. From Offaly, he served as president of Cumann Peil na mBan from 1977-79 and was also active within the county’s GAA.

His successor, current president Marie Hickey led the tributes and extended the organisation’s sympathies to the Kenny family.

“It is with great regret that we learn of the passing of Tom Kenny, one of the founder members of our Association. Tom was passionate about the development of the game and gave incredible time and commitment to the game in the early days of the Association.

“He was very proud of the way the game has developed and loved watching the games on TG4, when he was unable to attend in person.

“A player-centred person, Tom was always a person that I loved to meet. He was always great to chat to, and to reflect upon the progression of the game over the years.”