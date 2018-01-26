Dermot Earley steps down from position as GPA chief executive

Dermot Earley has stepped down as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to continue his career with the Defence Forces.

The former Kildare player only took up the role less than a year ago but will now step down with GPA chairman Séamus Hickey taking interim charge.

The process is already underway to appoint a successor with members informed of Earley’s decision on Friday.

Speaking about the decision, Earley said: “I had taken leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and after almost one year in the job I felt I had a decision to make. Despite having enjoyed the past year with the GPA I have come to a view that my career is with the Defence Forces. It has been a difficult decision, but I believe the right one. I am very keen to be as helpful as possible as the GPA works to appoint my successor.”

“I want to thank everybody for their support, their counsel and their friendship. My particular wish is that the GPA continues to thrive and that in particular our players develop to their best potential both on and off the field.”