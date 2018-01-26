Dermot Earley steps down from position as GPA chief executive

GPA chairman Séamus Hickey will take interim charge until a successor is appointed
Dermot Earley has left his role as the CEO of the GPA. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Dermot Earley has left his role as the CEO of the GPA. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Dermot Earley has stepped down as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to continue his career with the Defence Forces.

The former Kildare player only took up the role less than a year ago but will now step down with GPA chairman Séamus Hickey taking interim charge.

The process is already underway to appoint a successor with members informed of Earley’s decision on Friday.

Speaking about the decision, Earley said: “I had taken leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and after almost one year in the job I felt I had a decision to make. Despite having enjoyed the past year with the GPA I have come to a view that my career is with the Defence Forces. It has been a difficult decision, but I believe the right one. I am very keen to be as helpful as possible as the GPA works to appoint my successor.”

“I want to thank everybody for their support, their counsel and their friendship. My particular wish is that the GPA continues to thrive and that in particular our players develop to their best potential both on and off the field.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.