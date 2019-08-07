What a waste of time Sunday’s game in Omagh was. If you were left it in a will, you’d contest it. All-expenses paid, nice hotel, good feeding, all the rest of it – you’d still go back and ask if there was maybe something else there for you. At least an old clock might do you some use somewhere down the line.

Everybody has their own ideas about the Super 8s but to me there’s a couple of things that stare you right in the face. The first is the timing. It’s seriously wrong to give players only six or seven days to prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final. I don’t know who is responsible for that but I can tell you for damn sure they never played in one.