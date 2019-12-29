Cork put six goals past Kerry in clash of men against boys

Kerry 2-9 Cork 6-19

It is rare that Cork senior footballers will visit the Austin Stack Park and beat Kerry but to win by 22 points is indeed a monumental achievement.

However, it is doubtful if Cork manager Ronan McCarthy will be reading too much into this McGrath Cup clash that attracted 1,585 spectators to soak up the sunshine at the Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

One of the reasons for the one-sided nature of this mismatch was that with the Kerry senior panel away on holiday’s in Thailand, Peter Keane handed the managerial bib over to Kerry under-20 boss John Sugrue, who opted to field a very young and inexperienced panel made up largely of players from his under-20 championship panel. Cork carried far more experience and strength which meant that his meeting of the arch-rivals was very much the men against boys.

Except for the opening 15 minutes when Kerry led 0-4 to 0-3 thanks to points from their best player Donal O’Sullivan, Adam Donoghue and two Seán Quilter frees , Cork were just too strong and dominated in all sectors.

They led 1-15 to 0-5 at the interval with Cathal O’Mahoney getting their goal in the 21st minute and a hat-trick from Damien Gore in the second half plus a goal each from newcomer Shane Forde and regular Sean Powter meant that, despite late Kerry goals from Paul Walsh and Seán Quilter, it mattered little as Cork cruised to a big win. Cork’s inside line of Gore, Ciarán Sheehan and Cathal O’Mahoney scored 4-10 between them but in truth neither side learned very much.

Kerry: B Lonergan; ST Dillon, J McCarthy, L Brosnan; D McCarthy, S O’Connell , C Coffey ; G Wharton , B Mahony ; R Buckley, P O’Shea (0-2), A Donoghue (0-1); P Walsh (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-2 frees), S Quilter (1-3, 0-3 frees).

Subs: T Sugrue for Wharton (41), O Fitzgerald for Dillon 48), K Falvey for Sugrue (58), S Og Moran for J McCarthy (62), D Rahilly for D O’Sullivan (inj, 63).

Cork: A Casey ; M Shanley, A Browne , N Walsh; K Crowley (0-1), P Murphy, M Taylor (0-2); I Maguire (0-1), P Walsh (0-1); S Forde (1-0), S White (0-2), R Harkin (0-2); D Gore (3-5, 1-0 pen), C Sheehan (0-1), C O’Mahony (1-4, 0-1 free).

Subs: P Ring for Walsh (inj, 37), C Kiely for Taylor (50), S Powter (1-0) for White (52), R Deane for Sheehan (54), B Hartnett for P Walsh (56).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).