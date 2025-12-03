Feargal Logan on the road to recovery with Queen’s GAA

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan lift the Sam Maguire in September 2021 after Mayo had been defeated. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Just a few short months ago, Feargal Logan wasn’t sure if he’d ever manage a football team again, but all of a sudden, he finds himself clasping two bainisteoir bibs. He has skin in the game, again.

Logan, who was joint manager of Tyrone with Brian Dooher when they won the All-Ireland SFC in 2021, suffered a stroke in early 2024.

During his recovery, the former Tyrone player admitted returning to a GAA sideline was uncertain. But when Queen’s GAA called, Logan – who captained the university to Sigerson glory in 1990 – found it hard to say no this time.

“Stewartstown Harps is my [home] club, Queen’s was my next club. Queen’s had contacted me before, but I just had not got any time in my life, absolutely no time,” he says.

“[When they called this time], they said, ‘We want to put a bit of pride in this jersey.’ I sort of half-agreed that if they got people who cared about Queen’s GAA, then I would do something, I would even lift the jerseys. And before you know it, you are on the sideline again.”

He has also agreed to take charge of the Donaghmore senior footballers next season. Logan lives in Donaghmore, so there is a family connection there, too.

But the Sigerson season is approaching first, with the draws taking place on Tuesday. Similar to his arrangement with Tyrone, Logan is embarking on this crusade on a joint management ticket too, this time alongside Down’s Daniel McCartan – Queen’s captain for their last success in 2007.

“It’s another co-pilot job,” smiles Logan. “Daniel is young and energetic and he is certainly a good driver for all that is going on.”

Truth be told, Logan doesn’t care much for the labels given to managers, joint managers, head coaches and so on. The cult of the manager has become a phenomenon in the GAA, but Logan believes the players remain the prime drivers.

“If I am really honest, I feel the role of manager, or even joint manager, is overstated,” he adds. “Study the players, don’t necessarily study the managers.

Feargal Logan: 'I have a different lifestyle now ... probably more at my own pace, which is helpful.' Photograph: Sportsfile

“We have had examples recently of an overfocus of managers as opposed to the players. It does not trouble me at all, whether I am called a manager, a coach.”

Football has also proved an outlet to build a path away from his health scare for Logan.

“I had a fairly tough event 18 months ago,” he says. “Work has worked out for me. The law practice has merged with PA Duffy and Co Solicitors and I am now in a different, less intense role.

“I have a different lifestyle now, to be honest. It is probably more at my own pace which is helpful. I thought this would be me at 67, not 57, but I was handed the Sigerson Cup earlier and it brought back a lot of memories from captaining Queen’s when we won it 35 years ago.

“Poor Collie McGurk of Lavey and Derry is dead and buried. Patsy O’Donnell, who was the first Sigerson captain I played under, died last year. Jody Gormley’s first anniversary is coming up very soon, so listen, I am so blessed to have come through what I came through.

“So why not have a pop at a bit of football. I know that sounds a bit casual but after some of the events we have been through, football remains the most important of the least important things.”

He doesn’t tend to get caught up worrying about competition formats and changes. Still, Logan believes a better schedule could be found to accommodate the third-level fixtures in the GAA calendar.

“It is unfortunate that it’s all crammed,” he says. “Everything’s rammed and crammed now. Surely 48 weeks of a given year, if you count four out for whatever reason, be it weather or whatever, I still think ... it could all be cured and sorted, not to leave this pull and drag of players.

“Nothing is going to rise or fall on the county scene in January. It’s a small window for university football. They’re a couple of the oldest and most cherished competitions in the GAA and I think there must be a way to kind of make it work just that wee bit better.”

– Logan was speaking at the draws for the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships at Croke Park.

2026 GAA Higher Education Championship draws

Sigerson Cup (first round): TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry; TU Dublin v Dundalk IT; St Mary’s v Maynooth University; UCD v ATU Galway; Queen’s Belfast v University of Galway; ATU Sligo v UCC; MTU Cork v University of Limerick; Ulster University V DCU Dóchas Éireann.

Fitzgibbon Cup – Group A: University of Limerick, Maynooth University, DCU Dóchas Éireann; Group B: UCC, MTU Cork, Garda College; Group C: University of Galway, UCD, TUS Midwest; Group D: Mary I, SETU Waterford, ATU Galway.