Cork GAA club suspends activity as Covid-19 precaution

A number of members told the club they may have been in contact with an infected person

Argideen Rangers in Cork have suspended all club activity. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

An east Cork GAA club have temporarily shut down all activity after some members told the club they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

GAA return to play protocols specify that clubs must cease activity in the event of a suspected case to allow health officials carry out contact tracing and testing.

In a statement on their Facebook page, that is what Argideen Rangers say they have done until Saturday at the earliest.

“This is a precautionary measure and is because a number of club members have told us that they may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

“We in Argideen Rangers GAA feel it sensible and prudent to ensure to temporarily suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for Covid-19.

“We will keep you posted on the resumption of activities and remind you to respect the privacy of all involved.”

Clubs have been back in training and playing challenge matches since June 29th and club championships are due to begin next Friday, July 17th.

