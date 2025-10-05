Presidential election: Candidates set for televised debate after poll indicates Connolly in lead

While last week’s debate was just a bit lacklustre, things might be a bit more spicey today what with all the news that the last seven days has brought us. First there were the series of missteps by the Gavin campaign. Drone footage was shot without the appropriate permissions having been secured for two events. That might have been less embarrassing if Gavin’s day job was not as a senior figure at the Irish Aviation Authority. Meanwhile, Gavin has frequently highlighted his service as an Air Corps officer during the campaign, but there were more red faces during the week as Fianna Fáil had to take down some campaign social media posts relating to the Defence Forces - including one featuring uniformed personnel - as it is an apolitical organisation. Humphreys did a radio interview with RTÉ on Wednesday where she denied Tánaiste Simon Harris had pressured her to drop controversial disability reforms contained in a Green Paper during her time in the Department of Social Protection, saying: “I decided that myself. I’ve worked very hard to help carers and disabled people.” She said she did consultations with people, “And there was genuine concerns out there on the Green Paper. So I did not proceed with it.” Meanwhile, by Thursday, Catherine Connolly was defending her hiring of a woman, Ursula Ní Shionnain, who had a conviction for unlawful possession of firearms to work in Leinster House. A prominent member of the socialist republican Éirígí group, Ní Shionnain was convicted by the Special Criminal Court and served four and a half years of a six-year sentence. Connolly told RTÉ Radio that Ní Shionnain worked for her for six months in Leinster House. “She was absolutely perfect for the job, and I took her on,” she said. “I’m particularly proud that I represent a society that gives people a second chance, a society that shows care and compassion. It’s really important.” She said Ní Shionnain had served her time, had been released early, and had been a model prisoner. Asked whether she supported Éirígí, which campaigned against the Belfast Agreement, Connolly said she did not. The left-wing parties supporting Connolly’s campaign all backed her on the issue, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were highly critical of her.