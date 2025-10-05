Marco Rubio says Gaza war not yet over, priority is to get hostages out

The war in Gaza has “not yet” ended, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Sunday, describing the release of the hostages held by Hamas as the first phase, while details on what happens after that still need to be worked out.

He said Hamas had “basically” agreed to US president Donald Trump’s proposal and the framework for releasing the hostages, while meetings were under way to co-ordinate the logistics of that.

It comes as indirect talks between Israel and Hamas continue in Egypt on Monday on a new US plan to end the war.

“They have also agreed, in principle and generalities, to enter into this idea about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Rubio said. “A lot of details are going to have to be worked out there.”

He said the US would know “very quickly” whether Hamas was serious or not during the current technical talks to co-ordinate the release of the hostages.

“Priority number one, the one that we think we can achieve something very quickly on hopefully, is the release of all the hostages in exchange for Israel moving back” to the yellow line – which is where Israel stood within Gaza in the middle of August – Rubio said.

He described the second phase of the long-term future of Gaza as “even harder.”

“What happens after Israel pulls back to the yellow line, and potentially beyond that, as this thing develops? How do you create this Palestinian technocratic leadership that’s not Hamas?” Rubio said.

“How do you disarm any sort of terrorist groups that are going to be building tunnels and conducting attacks against Israel? How do you get them to demobilise?”

“All that work, that’s going to be hard, but that’s critical, because without that, you’re not going to have lasting peace,” he added. – Reuters