Cavan defy the odds to taste derby delight against Monaghan

Cavan 1-13 Monaghan 0-12

Want to know how close this derby usually is? Only once in the past 30 years has there been five points in it – and that was a replay.

The oldest rivalry in the province may have tilted the way of Monaghan of late but their three championship wins over Cavan since 2013 were by margins of one point (twice) and a goal. Cavan were given little chance here but roared on by a huge home support in the 13,494 crowd, they led from pillar to post and bar a shaky spell in the second half, their victory was never in doubt.

A fifth-minute penalty from Martin Reilly was the crucial score as Cavan controlled the first half and withstood sustained pressure from their much-improved neighbours in the second.

By the break, it was 1-8 to 0-4 for the home side, with Reilly on fire. His spot kick and scores from debutant Conor Brady and Conor Madden helped Cavan to ease into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead.

Rory Beggan and Conor McManus got Monaghan going with two frees but Cavan were playing with confidence and after Dara McVeety, won possession, talisman Gearoid McKiernan swung in a trademark looping point from the right.

Niall Murray and McManus (free) traded scores before McKiernan slotted over another free after Madden was fouled when he seemed to be through for a goal.

A dog roams around on the field during play in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

A point from impressive newcomer Conor Rehill made it 1-7 to 0-3 for the hosts; again, McManus replied with a free but Madden had the final say with a well-taken point after a perfectly-weighted pass from Reilly as Cavan went in seven to the good.

They extended that lead to eight on the restart with a free from McKiernan but Monaghan, to their credit, upped the ante considerably and were the better team in the second half. They pushed up and did not allow Cavan to go short on kick-outs and, at times, penned the Breffni men into their own half for long periods.

McManus escaped Pádraig Faulkner’s clutches to score a beauty and Shane Carey and Beggan (45) got in on the act as the Farney grew in confidence – but they had left themselves a lot to do.

Reilly, who was everywhere, cleared off the goal-line and from a counterattack – which Monaghan were susceptible to given the extent to which they had pressed forward – McVeety fisted an important score.

But Monaghan, with sub Conor McCarthy punching holes in the Breffni rearguard, kept on coming.

He and his Scotstown team-mate Carey registered points before Ryan Wylie stormed forward to cut the gap to a goal.

Asked a big question, Cavan responded. From a rare attack, goalkeeper Raymond Galligan picked out Rehill who found full back Faulkner for an inspirational point, which was then cancelled out by an equally impressive point from Faulkner’s opposite number, Conor Boyle.

The large home support summoned up the loudest cheer of the day when Thomas Galligan won a good ball and set McKiernan up for the insurance point and while Malachy O’Rourke’s men poured forward, all they could muster was a free by Kieran Hughes, with sub Chris Conroy having already stroked one over from 45 metres at the other end.

Cavan will now play the winners of Down and Armagh for a chance to reach a first Ulster final in 18 years.

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner (0-1), C Moynagh; G Smith, K Clarke, C Rehill (0-1); Conor Brady (0-1), G McKiernan (0-4, two frees); M Reilly (1-0, pen), D McVeety (0-1), N Murray (0-2); O Kiernan, T Galligan, C Madden (0-2).

Subs: Ciarán Brady for McLoughlin (23 mins, temp), Ciarán Brady for Kiernan (45), C Conroy (0-1, free) for Smith (52), C Mackey for Madden (56), J Brady for Moynagh (60, b/c), S Smith for T Galligan (65), K Brady for McLoughlin (70)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-2, one 45, one free); D Wylie, C Boyle (0-1), R Wylie (0-1); K O’Connell, C Walshe, K Duffy; F Kelly, K Hughes (0-1, free); D Ward, D Malone, S Carey (0-2); R McAnespie, C McManus (0-4, three frees), S O’Hanlon.

Subs: C McCarthy (0-1) for McKenna (30 mins), K Duffy for Malone (h/t), M Bannigan for O’Hanlon (54), O Duffy for Ward (63), N Kearns for Carey (66), D Mone for O’Connell (70, b/c).