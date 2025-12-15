Early Edition Podcast: 4 stories in 10 minutes – who were the Bondi Beach attackers, and today’s other top stories

Visitors mourn as they arrive at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025, a day after a shooting at the popular seaside spot. Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

New South Wales police have confirmed the alleged attackers in yesterday’s massacre on Bondi Beach in Australia were father and son. At least 16 are dead after two gunmen opened fire on a gathering of Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah.

Fianna Fáil is expected to hold a meeting of the parliamentary party this week to discuss a review into the handling of its disastrous presidential election campaign.

The granddaughter of the man described as “the father of the Dublin film trade” is paying tribute to Maurice Elliman, and his son Louis. The pair founded the Savoy in Dublin, Cork and Limerick as well as more than 30 other cinemas, and three Dublin theatres including The Gaeity.

Labubus appear to have had their day in the sun. The biggest toy trend of 2025 didn’t even make it to Christmas. It’s prompted Pricewatch editor Conor Pope to look back at some of the other toys to have topped children’s’ Santa lists.