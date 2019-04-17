Armagh in hot water after defying GAA’s training camps rule again

Club currently training at Browns complex in Portugal ahead of Ulster quarter-final clash

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney with his squad. The club is training at the Browns Complex in Vilamoura ahead of their Ulster Championship quarter-final. Photograph: Philip McGowan/Inpho

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney with his squad. The club is training at the Browns Complex in Vilamoura ahead of their Ulster Championship quarter-final. Photograph: Philip McGowan/Inpho

 

Armagh are once again on a collision course with GAA authorities, after defying a rule forbidding training camps after the National League and before a senior championship game.

The squad and manager Kieran McGeeney left for Portugal on Tuesday morning, where they will be staying in the renowned Browns Complex in Vilamoura. They will return on Sunday night after a few days of gearing up for their May 19th Ulster Championship quarter-final clash against Down in Newry.

Interestingly, all senior club fixtures have been emptied from the schedule for this weekend in the county, for an Easter break.

Punishment

That it is Armagh again defying Rule 6.22 of the GAA’s Official Guide, which states, “senior inter-county panels shall not be permitted to go on training weekends, or training of longer duration, after the final of their respective National League having been played, except during the 10 days period prior to a senior Championship game, or during the 17 days prior to an All-Ireland senior final”, is surprising.

They were found guilty of such an indiscretion last year, along with Laois footballers and both of Wexford’s intercounty squads. The punishment was to lose out on the first home league game of 2019.

However, given that Armagh were ordered to play the round two league game against Clare in Newry – where they also face Down in a few weeks’ time – they might have felt the punishment was not enough to deter them for a second time.

Last year Armagh returned from their training break to the same venue and the day after their return, assistant manager Jim McCorry stated at the Ulster Championship launch: “We arranged under the proper guidelines to be heading away at this time. Four weeks was our target prior to the Championship game to give us that four days of intensive work.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.