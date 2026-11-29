Ailbhe Davoren of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Lisa Finnegan of Kilkerrin Clonberne during the LGFA All-Ireland SFC club semi-final in Clonberne, Galway. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes will take on Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne in the AIB All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club football championship final.

The Dublin champions ended Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s quest for a sixth All-Ireland title in a row when they emerged with a 3-6 to 0-13 win at the home of the Galway champions.

Early goals from Laura Kane and Ailbhe Davoren and one after half-time from player of the match Niamh Cotter sent Kilmacud Crokes on their way to victory, with a haul of 0-11 from Olivia Divilly not enough to save the champions.

Kilmacud Crokes will play Donaghmoyne in the Croke Park decider on December 12th after the five-time winners advanced to a first final appearance since 2022 with victory over Cork’s Aghada at MTU Cork.

It took extra-time to separate them before Donaghmoyne advanced by 3-18 to 4-10 with Lauren Garland getting two goals and Eimear Traynor also finding the net. Róisín Phelan got a hat-trick for Aghada but it wasn’t enough.

The senior final will throw in at 5.15pm and will be preceded by the 3pm intermediate decider between Boardsmill of Meath and Galway’s Tuam Cortoon. Boardsmill defeated Inch Rovers from Cork by 2-7 to 0-10, while Tuam Cortoon, led by 2026 TG4 All-Ireland winning captain Kate Geraghty, saw off Dunedin Connollys from Edinburgh by 3-16 to 2-6

Brianna Smith of Aghada scores her side's fourth goal despite the efforts of Amy Garland of Donaghmoyne. Photograph: Eakin Howard/Sportsfile

The junior decider, meanwhile, is fixed for Parnell Park on Sunday, December 13th and will feature Ballymacelligott from Kerry and Sperrin Óg from Tyrone. The Kerry champions defeated Ratoath in Meath by 5-10 to 1-4, while Sperrin Óg edged out Leitrim champions St Brigid’s by three points.

All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-finals: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) 3-18 Aghada (Cork) 4-10 (aet); Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 3-6 Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 0-13

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship semi-finals: Boardsmill (Meath) 2-7 Inch Rovers (Cork) 0-10; Tuam Cortoon (Galway) 3-16 Dunedin Connollys (Edinburgh) 2-6

All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-finals: Ballymacelligott (Kerry) 5-10 Ratoath (Meath) 1-4; Sperrin Óg (Tyrone) 0-7 St Brigid’s (Leitrim) 0-4

2026 AIB All-Ireland Club Championship finals

Saturday, December 12th - Intermediate: Boardsmill (Meath) v Tuam Cortoon (Galway); Croke Park, 3pm; Senior: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin); Croke Park, 5.15pm

Sunday, December 13th - Junior: Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Sperrin Óg (Tyrone); Parnell Park, Dublin, 2pm