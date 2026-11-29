Salthill-Knocknacarra's Robert Finnerty gets his shot away as Seán Morahan of Castlebar Mitchels closes in during the AIB Connacht Club SFC final at MacHale Park. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Connacht Club SFC final: Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) 0-13 Salthill Knocknacarra (Galway) 1-17

Former All Star Rob Finnerty said that backing up their long-awaited Galway title with their first Connacht crown since 2005 is really special after Salthill-Knocknacarra saw off Castlebar Mitchels in impressive fashion.

Finnerty led the way with a haul of eight points as they backed up their first Galway crown in 14 years with a superb display at MacHale Park where they never trailed.

“It’s surreal, the whole year has been,” said Finnerty. “We were waiting so long to get over the line in Galway and get our first county medal, so we said we’d try and make the most of it now that we had this chance in Connacht.

“So, look, it’s class. We’ll have an unbelievable Christmas now and we’ll be back then and go again.”

The hard battles they overcame against the likes of Corofin, Maigh Cuilinn in Galway and Seán O’Heslins and St Brigid’s in Connacht, stood to Salthill-Knocknacarra in this final.

“This was probably the first game that we had a small bit of a cushion coming down the closing stage,” added Finnerty.

His side made the most of the breeze in the opening half and three two-pointers helped them lead by 0-11 to 0-05 at the interval.

Castlebar Mitchels didn’t help their cause with some wayward shooting, kicking seven wides in the opening half to none for the Galway champions.

Castlebar Mitchels' Calum Filan blocks at attempt by Salthill-Knocknacarra's John Maher during the AIB Connacht Club SFC final at MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Salthill-Knocknacarra got a perfect start with Aaron Mannion kicking a two-pointer and Rob Finnerty adding one from play after four minutes.

Ben Joyce got Castlebar Mitchels’ only score of the opening quarter from a 45, but Salthill-Knocknacarra were sharper and led by 0-7 to 0-1 after 14 minutes with Colm Finnerty, after a one-two with brother Rob, and Mark Mannion shooting points before Rob Finnerty kicked a free from 55 metres for another two-pointer.

James Durcan responded with a couple of points for Castlebar Mitchels before Salthill-Knocknacarra pulled 0-11 to 0-3 in front after 26 minutes with another two-pointer free from Finnerty and one from Mark Mannion.

Castlebar Mitchels finished the half strongly with a free from Joyce and a fisted effort from Anthony O’Boyle.

Salthill-Knocknacarra played a lot of possession football after the restart as John Maher and Matthew Thompson came more into the game with Castlebar Mitchels struggling to get their hands on the ball.

They drafted in former Mayo forward Neil Douglas and he quickly cancelled another Finnerty score before going on to be his side’s top scorer with four points, three of them from frees.

But their hopes of a comeback suffered a massive blow when Tomo Culhane, who scored the winning goal in the county final, came off the bench to blast home after superb passes from Thompson and Michael Kitt.

That made it 1-12 to 0-6 after 42 minutes and there was no way back for the Mayo side after that although a couple of quick two-pointers from subs Ethan Gibbons and Calum Filan briefly threatened a late revival, but full back Damien Kiely led a strong Salthill-Knocknacarra defence that never looked like conceding a goal.

CASTLEBAR MITCHELS: R Byrne; B McDonnell, J Tuohy, S Cunningham; C Mulroy, J MacMonagle, P Durcan; B Tuohy, U O’Reilly; A O’Boyle (0-0-1), B Joyce (0-0-2, 1f, 1 45), S Morahan; C Walsh, J Forry, J Durcan (0-0-2, 1f).

Subs: N Douglas (0-0-4, 3f) for Forry (39 mins); C Filan (0-1-0) for Cunningham (39); E Hughes for Walsh (44); E Gibbons (0-1-0) for O’Boyle (52); C Stenson for Joyce (55).

SALTHILL/KNOCKNACARRA: R Lavelle; E Wynne, D Kiely, D Conneely; M Mannion (0-1-2), C Sweeney, A Mannion (0-1-0); J Maher, M Kitt; P Kitt, M Thompson, D O’Flaherty (0-0-1); C Finnerty (0-0-1), R Finnerty (0-2-4, 1 tpf, 1f), R Waltzer.

Subs: T Culhane (1-0-0) for Waltzer (28 mins); B Conlon for C Finnerty (43); C O’Toole (0-0-1) for A Mannion (45); D Hoare for M Kitt (52).

Referee: I Monaghan (Roscommon).