Kerry to road-test ‘learnings’ from Donegal battle against Kildare

Kerry’s Tadhg Morley says the team's game plan against Donegal went awry following Micheál Burns's dismissal during last month's championship match in Killarney. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Tadhg Morley played his part in Kerry’s Munster final victory in Killarney last month, but he was also on hand to witness Westmeath make history in the Leinster final against Dublin a week later.

Morley’s wife, Ciara Brannock, is from Westmeath and so the Kerry defender attended the Leinster decider with his in-laws on May 17th – just seven days after Kerry beat Cork to claim a sixth consecutive Munster SFC.

“I really enjoyed it, actually. I hadn’t been a spectator in Croke Park in a long time. I was injured for games but you are kind of involved still. I really enjoyed it,” says Morley.

However, when the game went to extra-time, some tough decisions had to be made as they had a train booked back to Kerry at five o’clock.

“Ciara was like, ‘we should go now.’ And I was like, ‘you can’t miss this. Like if something happens here, like if you win.’ So we stayed for the whole of extra-time, watched the last second of it.

“I have a good video on my phone now watching the last second of it, kind of on the steps. They got the goal and the hooter went off, Ciara was crying and the whole lot, and then we just got out of there. Ciara was pregnant, so we were careful enough, found a taxi and made it to Heuston on time.”

Morley’s cousin, Brian Morley, won a Leinster medal with Westmeath in 2004, so he has had close links with the Lake County most of his life.

However, Tuesday’s All-Ireland SFC draw has sent Kerry to another Leinster county for their next fixture. The Kingdom will face Kildare, who were previously managed by Jack O’Connor, in round 2B.

Kerry will enter that game on the back of a trimming at the hands of Donegal last time out.

“It was obviously a really tough draw in the first round against Donegal, that’s the hardest draw we could have got,” adds Morley.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford (right) tussles with Donegal's Finnbarr Roarty and Michael Langan during last month's All-Ireland SFC round-one match at Fitzgerlad Stadium, Killarney. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

“It was a pity, just the way the game went. We were probably relatively happy in the first half and then, obviously, the red card and all that kind of made a balls of the second half.

“But getting this three-week block has been ideal, just to get injuries cleared up, bodies back, train hard and try and get a good run at it now if we can.”

The fallout from the Kerry-Donegal game has generated plenty of debate, particularly in relation to the half-time melee. There were no retrospective bans handed out by GAA disciplinary chiefs, with Jim McGuinness and David Clifford both fortunate not to receive punishment.

Michael Murphy appeared to come in for plenty of close attention from Kerry during the game, but Morley says there was no concerted plan to go after the Donegal forward, who escaped a red card despite striking Dylan Casey in the league final.

“The league final was the league final,” says Morley. “We didn’t really home in on Michael Murphy or anything like that.

“We were more just focusing on ourselves. Donegal were coming down to Killarney. We didn’t want them to be, what would you say, physically dominating us or anything like that, so we were well up for the game. It wasn’t [as though] we were singling out anybody or anything like that.”

Despite the defeat, Morley feels Kerry can use the experience to be better prepared for certain scenarios later in the championship.

“With the new rules, 14 v 15 is very tough and almost impossible against them, because even [when it’s] 15 against 15, they don’t give the ball away.

“So 14 against 15, it was almost impossible. But I think we got a lot of learnings out of it, which was no harm.”

Round 2 draw

Round 2A

Donegal v Cork

Galway v Westmeath

Tyrone v Mayo

Louth v Armagh

Round 2B

Derry v Meath

Kildare v Kerry

Cavan v Dublin

Monaghan v Roscommon

Ties to be played on June 13th/14th

The winners of the four 2A fixtures will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. The four losers in 2A will play the four winners of 2B in round 3. The four losers in 2B will be eliminated from the championship.