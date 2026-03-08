Gaelic Games

Waterford v Tipperary game to be refixed for next weekend

Sunday afternoon’s Division 1A game was postponed following the death of Michael Kiely’s father Benny

Sunday's NHL Division 1A game between Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Sunday's NHL Division 1A game between Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan
Sun Mar 08 2026 - 12:201 MIN READ

The GAA have confirmed that Sunday’s National Hurling League Division 1A fixture between Waterford and Tipperary set for Walsh Park has been postponed by agreement due to a bereavement.

A statement issued by the Waterford county board on Saturday evening expressed their condolences to Waterford senior hurler Michael Kiely on the death of his father Benny.

“Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack and Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club. As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Allianz League hurling fixture versus Tipperary has been postponed.”

Tipperary GAA and their senior hurling panel also extended their “sincere sympathies to the Kiely family on Benny’s passing”.

READ MORE

Limerick win the prequel as Cork continue to audition for the blockbusters to come

New rule leaves hurlers with no choice but to respect the referee

Derek Lyng labels Kilkenny performance as ‘unacceptable’ after 18-point defeat in Galway

Camogie round-up: Waterford stay top as Cork and Galway get on the board

The GAA have confirmed the refixed game will take place next weekend, with details to be confirmed on Monday.

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter