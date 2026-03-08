Waterford v Tipperary game to be refixed for next weekend

Sunday's NHL Division 1A game between Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

The GAA have confirmed that Sunday’s National Hurling League Division 1A fixture between Waterford and Tipperary set for Walsh Park has been postponed by agreement due to a bereavement.

A statement issued by the Waterford county board on Saturday evening expressed their condolences to Waterford senior hurler Michael Kiely on the death of his father Benny.

“Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack and Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club. As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Allianz League hurling fixture versus Tipperary has been postponed.”

Tipperary GAA and their senior hurling panel also extended their “sincere sympathies to the Kiely family on Benny’s passing”.

The GAA have confirmed the refixed game will take place next weekend, with details to be confirmed on Monday.