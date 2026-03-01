National League live updates: Donegal take on Galway and Mayo face Armagh in Division One

Football Fixtures

NFL Division 1: Donegal vs Galway (1.15pm), Mayo vs Armagh (1.15pm), Kerry vs Monaghan (1.15pm) Roscommon vs Dublin (2pm)

NFL Division 2: Derry vs Cork (1pm)

NFL Division 3: Wexford vs Sligo (1pm)

NFL Division 4: London vs Waterford (1pm), Tipperary vs Leitrim (2pm), Longford vs Carlow (2pm)

Hurling Fixtures

Division 1A: Galway vs Waterford (2pm), Offaly vs Limerick (2pm), Kilkenny vs Cork (3.15pm)

Division 1B: Down vs Kildare (12.45pm), Antrim vs Dublin (2pm)

GAA Congress took place over the weekend, but it didn’t proceed as normal this year. Gordon Manning reports on the protest that took place at HQ yesterday and the reaction afterwards.

With the round of early throw-ins today, the players have already arrived at grounds up and down the country. Here’s one man who’ll be the talk of the home crowd at McHale Park today.

Mayo’s Kobe McDonald arrives for Mayo-Armagh after scoring 1-4 on debut last week. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the national football and hurling leagues. Things are starting to take shape in both codes now, so we have a clearer picture of where teams are aiming this league campaign.

In football, all eight top-tier teams are in action today. Donegal look to continue their form against Galway (1.15pm), while Mayo will look to keep the pressure on the leaders, as they face Armagh (1.15pm). Kerry will take on an out-of-sorts Monaghan (1.15pm), while Dublin, stuck in the relegation zone, face an on-form Roscommon side (2pm).

Meanwhile, in hurling there’s a major clash, as Kilkenny host league-leaders Cork (3.15pm). Before that though, Galway and Waterford face off, as both sides look to climb free of relegation threat (2pm), while Limerick travel to Offaly, who currently prop up the top division (2pm)