TJ Reid is not done yet, but his successor in Kilkenny’s famed attack is already in place

Just before half-time in the 2004 All-Ireland final, Kilkenny were awarded a free outside the Cork 65. The All-Ireland champions were playing with the wind, but they hadn’t scored for 12 minutes and the ground was shifting under their feet. DJ Carey had missed a couple of long-range frees, but just as he was preparing to hit the next one, Henry Shefflin strode out from full-forward and demanded the ball.

Shefflin had spent 30 minutes in the grip of Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and had been sent to the edge of the square in vain search of relief. Leaving Carey to try another free would have been the easy, blameless thing to do, but Kilkenny badly needed a score and Shefflin had emergency reserves of wherewithal. He nailed it.

Ultimately, it made no difference to the outcome, but that simple exchange of the sliotar was eloquent in ways that were amplified by the passage of time. Carey had been the outstanding player of the previous generation, but he was no longer that player.

Shefflin was making a public declaration that he would never have put into words: if it needed to be done, he would do it.

For most of the last four decades, Kilkenny have been blessed with frictionless succession. By natural causes, one leader of the attack yielded to the heir apparent: from Carey to Shefflin to TJ Reid and Richie Hogan. Between them, those four players won Hurler of the Year seven times. There was no question about their aptitude for the role.

Kilkenny have reached that junction again, except this time the picture is more blurred. Reid turned 38 last November and the general expectation is that this will be his valedictory season. It is uncertain if he will appear in Kilkenny’s remaining games in the National League. When the championship comes round, nobody is sure how Kilkenny will fan the last flames of his genius: will he start, will he come off the bench, will he last 70 minutes and where?

“Expecting TJ to do miracles now is totally unrealistic,” says Nickey Brennan, former Kilkenny player and manager, and local radio analyst. “Whenever he lines out, he’s still going to be important, he’s still going to be somebody the opposition will watch and be nervous about, but we cannot depend on TJ in the same way. It would be unfair.”

So, who’s next? Eoin Cody? Adrian Mullen? Must there be somebody?

TJ Reid (left) has passed the baton on to Eoin Cody (right) as the leader of the Kilkenny attack. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Succession is not a simple dynamic. It is not enough to nominate someone and give them the office. In the case of Hogan and Reid, they were trying to break into one of the greatest teams of all-time and spent years as undergraduates. Learning to be leaders was the last module in their education.

“I was obviously a very successful underage player and you were always carrying that tag of the great white hope,” says Hogan. “You weren’t being compared to average players. With it brings a massive amount of expectation. Myself and TJ had to wait years [to break in as regulars] and there was massive pressure when you were picked. If you didn’t go out and deliver a magnificent performance, you weren’t kept on the next day.

“Eoin [Cody] has never been a sub. He came in during the Covid year (2020) having played a very good club season and went straight into the team.

“For Eoin now, it’s very important not to compare himself to TJ. The challenge I suppose [as the leader of the attack] is when you play poorly, which you are going to at some stage. How do you keep that level of confidence and think, ‘Look, we didn’t lose because of me’. And similarly, ‘We’re not winning because of me or my brilliance either; I’m not going to bring it every day, but the whole thing isn’t dependant on me’. It’s very important to maintain that balance.”

Kilkenny's Henry Shefflin and DJ Carey in the parade before the 2001 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final against Galway at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

When Cody and Mullen emerged, hardened veterans such as Walter Walsh and Colin Fennelly were still pillars of the Kilkenny attack and TJ Reid was the pre-eminent forward in the game. That framework doesn’t exist now. The only Kilkenny forward with an All-Ireland medal is Reid.

“It’s very difficult for someone of Eoin Cody’s potential to play to a top standard all the time if he hasn’t great players around him,” says Eddie Keher, one of Kilkenny’s greatest players. “You need a strong forward line for the stars to shine.”

How much can the leader of the attack be expected to carry? Over the years, that hasn’t been a fixed equation.

“When DJ was the star, the Kilkenny team was different to the Kilkenny team when Henry was the star – because Henry wasn’t really the star, if you get me,” says Hogan. “He played with a category of forward that just wasn’t available when DJ was there. DJ was operating in a forward line where of course there were some very good players, but the reality is that he was the star.

“Whereas I don’t think Henry was way ahead of the likes of Eoin Larkin or Richie Power or Eddie Brennan or myself or TJ Reid. Like, he had loads of support.”

Kilkenny's Henry Shefflin (left) and TJ Reid celebrate victory against Tipperary in the 2011 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

For Shefflin’s final season in 2014 he was reduced to the role of impact sub. Kilkenny played seven games that summer and Shefflin didn’t start any of them; his total game time amounted to no more than 65 minutes. It is hard to imagine Reid being marginalised in that way this summer; he has something left that they still desperately need. How they manage his game time to maximise his impact will shape Kilkenny’s season, one way or another.

“At the moment, we have nobody as far as I can see who can come in for the last 20 or 25 minutes and make a massive impact,” says Hogan. “Maybe that’s what Derek [Lyng] has planned for him. I don’t know what his physical condition is like at the moment, so maybe they start him and he plays for 50 minutes.

“But when you think about it logically, I think you’re going to want him on the pitch at the end of the game, no matter what happens. You don’t want to be going down the stretch and having TJ sitting on the sideline.”

In Shefflin’s last season, Hogan was named Hurler of the Year and the general assumption was that the torch had been passed to him. As it happened, Reid was Hurler of the Year in the following season and so, for a while, there were rotating taoisigh.

“For a long time, people thought it was going to be me [that would take over from Shefflin as the leader of the Kilkenny attack]. But it wasn’t me, it was TJ. I was there for a couple of years but TJ was the undoubted leader of the attack.

“I do think some people can grow into that role and I always felt TJ grew into that role. I think TJ is better when he’s the main man than when he’s just one of a forward line. His best performances for Kilkenny as a leader were when the rest of us were struggling to hold our own. On those days, he was exponentially better.”

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan shoots for a point during the 2016 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final against Tipperary at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It will be fascinating to see how Kilkenny manage Cody’s evolution. For this year’s league, he has been switched to centre forward, which is also where Reid and Shefflin spent a lot of their careers and where Hogan was liable to turn up.

The modern game is fluid and centre forward is a more layered role now than it was when John Power wore the jersey, or Martin Comerford. Until now, Cody had been an inside forward and the significance of shifting him to number 11 was not lost on anybody: it was a formal invitation to lead the attack. Will it work? Will it optimise his influence?

“He will have better performances there because he will have more access to the ball than he did in the full-forward line and he’s going to be marked less tightly,” says Hogan. “He’s not going to be marked by a career man-marker, but he’s going to be marked by a hurler and I think that puts him at a massive advantage.

“My opinion, though, is that it’s not the best place to play him for the Kilkenny team because I think we have lots of guys who can do well out there. But I don’t think we have too many inside forwards available to us that have Eoin’s quality.”

The other question is what happens when Reid returns. One issue is free-taking. At the beginning of the league, Cody was given that responsibility, but his dead-ball striking was loose against Limerick and Cian Kenny did better against Waterford.

Carey, Shefflin and Reid all led the attack as the primary free-taker. In Cody’s case, that’s not going to fit.

“Eoin doesn’t look comfortable on the frees,” says Keher. “I’ve never spoken to him about it but if he does miss one or two, it affects his overall game a bit. I suppose we’re waiting for TJ to come back to nail that.”

Adrian Mullen is a key figure in the Kilkenny attack. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

But even if that is the golden answer for one last summer, it probably won’t be a whole-time solution. Nickey Brennan can’t envisage him playing 70 minutes. Hogan thinks Kilkenny must be selective about when he plays, especially in the round-robin phase of the Leinster championship.

But if he only lasts for 50 or 60 minutes, who will hit the clutch frees coming down the stretch? And if he starts, where should he play? One of Reid’s most enduring qualities is his facility to catch a ball that lands in his air space.

“To be honest,” says Hogan, “that’s why he’s still there. You’re not going to be shooting balls into the corners for him. You’re going to land it on top of him and hope he wins a free or lays the ball off.

“His hurling is magnificent. It’s just, can we use him? Do we want to be landing high ball on top of the square all the time? That’s the other thing we have to ask. Is that part of the game plan? Are we just doing it because he’s there? But if there’s anyone that can do it at 38, it’s him.”

In Kilkenny, the captaincy is still in the gift of the county champions and in Ballyhale, they scrupulously follow a wheel of seniority. Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen, Richie Reid and Eoin Cody have all captained Kilkenny since the turn of the decade. For 2026, it was TJ Reid’s turn again, for the third time. He accepted the honour.

But it can’t change Cody’s role. He must lead the attack now. The line of succession has arrived at him.