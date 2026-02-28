GAA Congress disrupted by protesters calling for end to Allianz deal

Protesters brought GAA Congress to a halt at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon after breaching security and entering the room on level five of the Hogan Stand.

Just before 1pm, several people involved in a wider planned protest outside the stadium against the GAA’s decision to continue sponsorship arrangements with Allianz managed to gain access to the venue.

Two protesters initially entered through the back doors of the room before more spilt through at the front. A number of banners were held behind and in front of the top table, where GAA president Jarlath Burns and incoming president Derek Kent were seated, while shouts of “Allianz Out” filled the room.

GAA Congress is disrupted by protesters against Allianz sponsorship of GAA. Video: Gordon Manning

One large banner reading “Fermanagh Gaels Against Genocide” remained as a backdrop behind the top table for several minutes as chaotic scenes developed at Congress.

Burns eventually asked the protesters to leave, remarking they had “made their point”. Some did but others remained and ultimately forced the GAA president to adjourn for lunch.

When delegates exited the room, so too did all of the protesters – but the fact they were able to access level five of the Hogan Stand will raise serious questions within the GAA.

Allianz is among companies found in a report by the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, to be financially complicit in Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

In December, the GAA decided to retain its Allianz sponsorship despite calls from several county boards to terminate commercial agreements.

The GAA said “Allianz plc has no involvement with the IDF or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza. Any such relationship is with a ‘sibling or cousin company’.”

Allianz said they have “no holdings in the government bonds referenced in a report by the current UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has no relationship with Elbit Systems and does not engage in any investment or underwriting activity connected to the Middle East”.

Speaking at Congress on Friday night, GAA director general Tom Ryan said: “I do think we need to bear in mind where our responsibilities begin and end as an organisation.

“We are motivated by the right things and we do want to do the right things and we are a force for good in communities and all that is really important.

“We are here this weekend to guide and lead the GAA, nothing more and nothing less. The aim of the association is to promote Gaelic sports in our communities and every decision and every course of action that we take can only really be viewed through that lens – Gaelic games, hurling, football, rounders, handball.

“I know there are other issues in the world and they are actually more important issues than whether we play an All-Ireland final in August or July, there are a lot more important things to be considered.

“But there are other organisations and other agencies society trusts in managing those issues. Those are the agencies with the expertise and the authority to take action in those areas, we don’t.

“Our playing field is football and hurling and our responsibility is to mind the GAA – that means being careful about taking absolute decisions.”