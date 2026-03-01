Derry turn on the style to hammer Cork and go top of Division Two

NFL Division Two: Derry 1-31 Cork 0-14

Derry turned on the style at Celtic Park to brush aside the challenge of Cork and in doing so leapfrogged their opponents at the top of Division Two.

Ciaran Meenagh’s side produced an imperious display of attacking football, with the talismanic Shane McGuigan hitting 0-9 and all six forwards finding the scoresheet by the 45th minute.

Lachlan Murray (1-4) returned from injury to nail the only goal of the game before an early bath brought an end to the Derry sharpshooter’s fine day.

Steven Sherlock, who hit 0-6 including two breathtaking two pointers, shone brightest in an otherwise disappointing Cork display.

There was a distinct championship feels in Celtic Park for the top of the table clash between unbeaten Cork and home side Derry. John Cleary’s Rebels arrived at the Foyleside in box seat boasting four wins from four games before this intriguing encounter. Opponents Derry recovered well after their initial stumble in their opening set back against Meath at Croke Park, quickly shifting through the gears to earn victories in their next three games.

An unanswered 1-3 in the lead up to half-time handed Derry a 1-10 to 0-9 advantage at the break. In a highly competitive opening half that swayed one way then the other, Cork led for most the 35 minutes only to see highly impressive Derry reel them in in a one-sided second quarter.

Colm O’Callaghan curled over the first point of the day. The lively Murray replied swiftly for the home side. But, backed by a strong breeze Sherlock launched over the first two pointer of the day from just outside the halfway line.

The St Finbarr’s man 45 that followed that handed his side a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

However, with Ruairi Forbes galloping runs out of defence Derry continued to take the fight to the Rebels. A brace from McGuigan, courtesy of patient build up play, left a point between the two opponents.

Scores from Sean Walsh and O’Callaghan were wiped out by points from Paul Cassidy and a ’45 from Oakleaf ‘keeper Shea McGuckin.

But a second mighty two pointer from Sherlock kept the visitors in scoreboard command at 0-8 to 0-5.

Derry, taking kickouts by the scruff of the neck, would finish much the stronger. Points from Conor Doherty and Conor Glass reduced Derry’s deficit before Paul Walsh notched Cork’s final score of the first half to see his side 0-9 to 0-7 ahead.

Backed by a couple of clean catches by Brendan Rogers at centrefield, the home side found a superior gear to conclude the opening 35 minutes. A brace from Murray, a Niall Loughlin point and then, best of all, a Murray goal handed the Oakleafers a valuable 1-10 to 0-9 half-time advantage.

Substitute Ruairi Deane sailed over the first point of the second half to leave just a goal between the sides, but after that it was all Derry. The hosts scored nine consecutive points to all but nail Cork’s coffin shut tight. McGuigan was at the heart of Derry’s scoring, but the Slaughtneil man found stout support from Loughlin (with a two pointer) and Cassidy.

Impact sub Darragh Cashman fired two quick points for the visitor’s midway through the second half but it was all too little, too late.

The home side continued pile on the misery, even as they gently took the foot off the accelerator with ten to go.

Padraig McGrogan – outstanding in a miserly Oakleaf rearguard – rallied forward for a late score. Meenagh introduced any number of substitutes with Dan Higgins and Sean Kearney both raising white flags late on.

A statement win for Derry.

Derry: S McGuckin (0-0-1, 1 45), D Baker, R Forbes, S Downey, C Doherty (0-0-1), G McKinless, P McGrogan (0-0-1), C Glass (0-0-1), B Rogers, E Doherty (0-0-2), N Toner (0-0-2), P Cassidy (0-0-4), N Loughlin (0-1-2), S McGuigan (0-1-7, 2f), L Murray (1-0-4)

Subs: D Higgins (0-0-1) for B Rogers (45), S Young for L Murray (51), S Kearney (0-0-1) for N Toner (55), M Bradley for D Baker (60), C Higgins for G McKinless (62)

Cork: M Aodh Martin, M Shanley, D O’Mahony, S Meehan, M Taylor, R Maguire, L Fahy, C O’Callaghan (0-0-2), S Walsh (0-0-1), P Walsh (0-0-1), C Corbett, S McDonnell, C Og Jones, D Sheedy (0-0-1), S Sherlock (0-2-2)

Subs: R Deane (0-0-1) for P Walsh (HT), D Buckley for S McDonnell (45), C Calahane for C Corbett (45), D Cashman (0-0-2) for M Taylor (52), C O’Mahony for D Sheedy (64)

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)