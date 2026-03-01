NHL Division 1B roundup: Dublin outclass Antrim and clinical Clare brush Carlow aside

Antrim's Keelan Molloy (right) challenges Conor Donohoe of Dublin for a high ball in Sunday's National Hurling League Division 1B match at Corrigan Park. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Antrim 1-16 Dublin 1-31

A starring performance from Donal Burke paved the way for a comprehensive Dublin victory against Antrim at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

The Saffrons kept the Dubs on their toes early on. Though the visitors soon found their stride, Ruairi Donaghy’s goal 10 minutes before the break was greeted with a deafening roar as the home fans sensed an unlikely result might be on the way.

Dublin had other ideas and when Chris Crummey struck a major in the opening stages of the second half, the outcome was a forgone conclusion. The away side raced to victory from there.

Seaan Elliot and Keelan Molloy impressed for the hosts but most of their efforts were rendered in vain as the visitors romped to a 15-point win to stay on Clare’s coat tails.

Carlow 0-18 Clare 1-28

Carlow were no match for Division 1B leaders Clare on Saturday evening. The Banner continued their winning streak with a fine display at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Shane Meehan’s goal put clear daylight between the sides and Mark Rodgers starred with 11 points on the night.

Chris Nolan delivered a strong performance for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough to cause Clare any real worry. Brian Lohan’s men breezed to victory after an exhibition-style second-half performance.

Down 1-23 Kildare 3-24

Brian Dowling’s hat-trick proved to be the major separation between the Division 1B newcomers on Sunday afternoon.

A dominant first half from Kildare gave them a huge advantage at the break but Down’s resilience was on full display in the second half when they launched a spirited fightback.

Dowling’s three goals kept Kildare firmly in the driving seat, but Down will take some encouragement as they are set to face Antrim in two weeks’ time for a crucial relegation scrap.

Kildare continue to impress in their debut campaign in Division 1B.