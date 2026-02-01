Second-half surge sees Roscommon past Monaghan at the Hyde

NFL Division 1: Roscommon 3-16 Monaghan 1-16

Second-half goals from Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith enabled Roscommon to wrestle control and bag two precious league points at Monaghan’s expense at Dr Hyde Park.

Monaghan, who welcomed back goalkeeper Rory Beggan, were the more efficient side in the opening 35 minutes to establish a two-point buffer at the break.

But Mark Dowd’s side hit 2-4 inside the opening 13 minutes of the second period, swinging the pendulum decisively in their favour, with Man of the Match Smith ending up with a personal tally of 2-2, while Murtagh kicked 1-5.

The game exploded into life with both sides finding the net inside the opening seven minutes.

Louis Kelly and Smith swapped early points before Kelly punctured a huge gap in the home side’s defence and finished to the net.

Roscommon responded with a Daire Cregg free but a two-pointer from Micheál Bannigan stretched wind-assisted Monaghan’s advantage to 1-3 to 0-2 after six minutes.

Mongahan's Micheál Brannigan is challenged by Roscommon's Senan Lambe. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

But when Dessie Ward was dispossessed a minute later, Smith was on hand to place the ball beyond Beggan for a Roscommon goal.

A great run by Darragh Heneghan was rewarded with the levelling score for the Rossies – 1-3 apiece after ten minutes.

Beggan and Ryan McAnespie exchanged scores before Diarmuid Murtagh left nothing between them after 19 minutes with a point from play and a free.

Roscommon enjoyed plenty of possession but it was Monaghan who made the majority of their opportunities count.

Bannigan, Andrew Woods and Gary Mohan added to Monaghan’s tally, while McAnespie had a goal ruled out for a square ball.

A free by Cregg on the stroke of half-time ended a 16-minute scoring famine for the home side as they trailed 1-8 to 1-6 at the change of ends.

Fisted points on the resumption from Dylan Ruane and Darragh Heneghan hinted that Roscommon meant business, and even though Dessie Ward and Andrew Woods (free) replied for Monaghan, a loose pass from Gary Mohan left Beggan stranded in the middle of the field.

Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh during the Division 1 game against Monaghan at Dr Hyde Park. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Roscommon worked the ball upfield quickly, allowing the rampaging Smith set up Murtagh for a crucial goal.

In the 48th minute, Roscommon bagged a third green flag after another turnover saw the supporting Paddy Gavin bearing down on goal. Darragh McElearney brought the Clann na nGael defender to ground, and Smith stroked home the resultant penalty with aplomb.

The Rossies never relinquished their grip on the contest after that, with a couple of two-point frees from Daire Cregg and Murtagh keeping Monaghan at arm’s length on the scoreboard.

Bannigan brought his tally to 0-05, while substitute Eddie Walsh hit a two-pointer on the hooter but, in truth, there was precious little for Monaghan to shout about.

Roscommon were home and hosed, giving themselves a big lift in the division ahead of the visit of Armagh to the Hyde a fortnight’s time.

ROSCOMMON: A Brady; P Gavin, C Keogh, N Higgins; Ó Cregg, R Daly, S Lambe; K Doyle, C Ryan; D Ruane (0-0-2), E Smith (2-0-2, 1-0p), D Heneghan (0-0-2); D Murtagh (1-1-3, 1tpf, 1f), D Cregg (0-1-2, 1tpf, 2f), R Heneghan. Subs: E Ward for Ó Cregg (h-t), C Heneghan for D Cregg (52 mins), P Carey (0-0-1) for R Heneghan (57), J Duggan for D Heneghan (65), C Neary for Ruane (70).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-0-1’45); D McElearney, D Treanor, R McAnespie (0-0-1); R O’Toole, D Ward (0-0-1), T Hughes; K Gallagher, G Mohan (0-0-1); R Boyle, M Bannigan (0-1-3), S O’Hanlon (0-0-1); A Casey, A Woods (0-0-2, 1f), L Kelly (1-0-1). Subs: M McCarville for Kelly (38 mins), S Mooney (0-0-1) for McAnespie (45), Ó McGorman for Hughes (49), L McDonald for Mohan (60), E Walsh (0-1-0) for Woods (67).

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone).