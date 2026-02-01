Jack Flynn rescues Meath again with late two-pointer against Cavan

Jack Flynn scored a two-pointer at the death for Meath to push them ahead of Cavan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

NFL Division 2: Cavan 1-18 Meath 2-17

For the second weekend running, Meath supporters have Jack Flynn to thank for digging them out of a hole.

The Royal County’s man of the match against Derry at Croke Park in Round 1 took on the responsibility again with a match winning two-pointer in the very last minute.

Meath hadn’t won at Breffni Park since 1965 and that streak looked set to continue when the hosts led by a point with less than 60 seconds remaining in front of 6,883.

But after losing by the minimum to Cork last time out, it was agony again for Dermot McCabe’s Cavan as Meath worked the ball to Flynn who slotted over from outside the arc.

The subsequent kickout ended up in Meath hands and substitute James Conlon pounced for his third point of the game, sealing a slightly flattering two-point win.

Back-to-back wins leaves the 2025 All-Ireland semi-finalists in a decent position to push for promotion and they will play Louth at Croke Park on February 14th.

As for Cavan, they need to get points on the board quickly but it won’t be any easier for them on February 15th when they travel to play Tyrone in Omagh.

There were plenty of positives for the hosts, led by Gearóid McKiernan who struck 0-9, as well as the excellent Dara McVeety and Oisin Brady. Newcomer Peter Corrigan scored their goal while substitute Caoimhán McGovern nudged them a point clear in the 69th minute with what looked set to be the winner.

Jordan Morris was excellent for Meath and returned 1-4 on a pitch the Kingscourt Stars clubman is well used to. There were strong performances also from Cian McBride, who won the 46th-minute penalty which Morris converted, as well as Ciarán Caulfield, Sean Coffey and sub Conlon.

“I felt we probably left a lot behind us in the first half,” said Meath manager Robbie Brennan. “I think we had 10 turnovers and five of those came from our shots. I thought we’d nearly too much space at times in the first half and just weren’t clinical enough. Cavan got a goal then and once they were in the game, that was it. We knew it was going to be a ding-donger for the second-half, which it was.”

McBride made three great first-half fetches but also failed to convert two goal chances. Throw in Meath’s six first-half wides and they were frustrated to only be level, 1-8 to 1-8, come half-time.

CAVAN: L Brady; Cormac Brady, P Meade, J McLoughlin; G Smith (0-0-1), N Carolan, Ciaran Brady (Arva); R Brady, G McKiernan (0-1-7, 1tpf, 4f); Conor Brady, P Corrigan (1-0-0), T Madden; C O’Reilly (0-0-1), D McVeety (0-0-2), Ó Brady (0-0-4, 2f). Subs: R Donohoe for R Brady (h-t), Ciaran Brady (Corofin) for Corrigan (48), C McGovern (0-0-1) for O’Reilly, E Clarke for Cormac Brady (both 65), T Noack Hofmann for Ó Brady (68).

MEATH: S Brennan; S Lavin, S Rafferty, B O’Halloran; D Keogan, S Coffey (0-0-1), C Caulfield (0-0-1); J Flynn (0-1-0), C McBride; C Duke (0-0-1), R Kinsella (1-0-2), B Menton; J Morris (1-0-4, 1-0pen), M Costello (0-0-2), E Frayne (0-0-1). Subs: J Conlon (0-0-3) for Duke (h-t), J Scully for Frayne (52 mins), A O’Neill for McBride (58), J O’Connor for Costello (59), Ó Martin for Kinsella (68).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).