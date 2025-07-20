Cork v Tipperary live updates: All-Ireland hurling final

An expert guide to all the players in today’s All-Ireland final. First up, Joe Canning takes us through the Cork team, including the legendary Pat Horgan, who Canning says “deserves to win an All-Ireland”.

Then, Nicky English introduces the player’s from his native Tipperary. He claims that if Tipp win today, then wing-forward Jake Morris is also likely to scoop Player of the Year.

The perfect context for this All-Ireland final; Malachy Clerkin provides the key figures for Cork vs Tipperary today.

Seán Moran’s preview of today’s final is a must-read before throw-in today.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final. The day has finally arrived, with Cork facing Tipperary in the showpiece at Croke Park (3.30pm).

Cork are attempting to win their first All-Ireland since 2005, having lost out in two of the last four finals. Meanwhile, Tipperary haven’t been in the final since their victory in 2019 over Kilkenny, with only eight players from that team still in the squad.

Join us for updates throughout the day and blow-by-blow coverage of the match. For now, here’s the two teams named to start the final.

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, S O’Donoghue; C Joyce, R Downey (capt), M Coleman; T O’Mahony, D Fitzgibbon; D Healy, S Barrett, D Dalton; P Horgan, A Connolly, B Hayes.

Subs: B Saunderson, D Cahalane, G Millerick, C O’Brien, T O’Connell, , L Meade, B Roche, S Harney, R O’Flynn, C Lehane, S Kingston.

Tipperary: R Shelley; R Doyle, E Connolly, M Breen; C Morgan, R Maher (capt), B O’Mara; W Connors, C Stakelum; J Morris, A Ormond, S O’Farrell; D McCarthy, J McGrath, J Forde.

Subs: B Hogan, J Caesar, S Kennedy, P McCormack, B McGrath, N McGrath, P McGarry, O O’Donoghue, J Ryan, D Stakelum, A Tynan.