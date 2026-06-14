LGFA wrap: Niamh Hetherton on the mark as champs Dublin book home All-Ireland quarter-final

Donegal's Eva Gallagher scored four points in the defeat to Dublin, accounting for the majority of her team's tally. File photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin and last year’s beaten semi-finalists Galway and Kerry have booked home quarter-finals in the race for the Brendan Martin Cup.

A strong second-half performance by Dublin, featuring goals from Niamh Hetherton and Caoimhe O’Connor, sent them on their way to a 2-13 to 0-5 win over Donegal. The first half had been a tight affair and the Dubs led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Eva Gallagher scored four points for Donegal, who will face Mayo next weekend to decide which other team advances from Group 3 to the knockout stages.

Danielle O’Leary scored 1-3 as Kerry booked home advantage in the last eight. They were too strong for Kildare in Newbridge, running out 1-19 to 0-8 winners having led 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time.

Aoife Rattigan and Molly Aspell scored seven points between them for Kildare. The Lilywhites face Tipperary next weekend to see who advances to the quarter-finals.

Galway also made it two wins in a row as Olivia Divilly hit 2-6 and Róisín Leonard weighed in with 1-6 in a comprehensive victory against Tyrone in Tuam. Galway, whose other goal came from Leanne Coen, had 19 points on their opponents, winning on a scoreline of 4-20 to 2-7.

Niamh O’Neill and Sorcha Gormally scored all but two points of Tyrone’s tally. They face Meath next weekend with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

There was late drama in Dungarvan when Cork, the reigning Division One champions, came from five points down with seven minutes remaining to pip Waterford by 1-15 to 1-14.

Waterford led by 1-8 to 0-4 at the break, with Karen McGrath notching the goal. However, they got caught at the end, as Katie Quirke scored a late penalty before then hitting the winner with five seconds remaining. Waterford travel to Armagh next weekend with all three teams in Group 1 still in contention.

Meanwhile, Monaghan, Roscommon, Wexford, Down and Fermanagh booked quarter-final places in the All-Ireland Intermediate championship. They will join Westmeath, Clare and Leitrim in the last eight.