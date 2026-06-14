Donald Trump says US and Iran have agreed deal

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US and Iran had agreed a deal that would lead to the Strait of Hormuz being reopened. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump has confirmed on his Truth Social platform that a deal between the US and Iran has been reached.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The precise terms of the deal were not immediately made clear. Pakistani ‌prime minister Shehbaz ‌Sharif said earlier on Sunday evening that the United States and ​Iran had “​declared the immediate ⁠and ​permanent termination of ​military operations ‌on all fronts, ​including in Lebanon”.

⁠Sharif ⁠said in ​a post on X that the official signing ceremony would ‌be on ⁠June 19th in Switzerland.

The agreement was struck despite an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that ​drew criticism from both Iran and Trump.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said ‌Israel’s latest attack on the southern suburbs of ​Beirut, which Israel said targeted Iranian-backed Hizbullah militants, showed the United States lacked “the will and ability to fulfill your commitments” ⁠in a post on X.

Iran’s foreign ministry said ⁠it held the US responsible for the attack. Iran warned of a “strong response”, and its top joint military command said the “finger [is] on the trigger” ready to fire at the “enemy’s heart”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said: “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.”

Israel had said it was not party to the planned US-Iran deal. Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has differed with Trump over American demands that Israel curb its military action in Lebanon to allow ‌the United States to reach ⁠a deal with Iran.

The conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned Hizbullah in Lebanon was reignited by the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran in February. – Reuters