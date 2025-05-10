Hurling previews: A bridge too far for Clare as Tipp arrive for D-Day

Brian Lohan before the throw in at Walsh Park on April 27th when Clare were beaten by Waterford. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Saturday

Munster SHC: Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm (Live on GAA+)

Clare built their recent profile and ultimately the All-Ireland on an ability to hit back after tough setbacks. This weekend’s challenge takes that to a new level. With just one point from the first two matches, both teams have to win to nurture hopes of staying in the fight.

Both are also short of their best lineout but Tipperary‘s loss of Darragh McCarthy to suspension is a relatively light impediment compared with Clare’s list of the missing.

By the sound of things, Tony Kelly, whose absence as the one who sets the tempo for his side’s attack cost dearly in Walsh Park, is recovering from illness and will be a late call even though he is included in the published team.

Tony Kelly will likely be a late call for Clare even though he is included in the published team. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Shane O’Donnell’s return had been speculated on and it’s a huge morale boost, especially as he’s known for the ability to hit the ground running after lengthy absences with his touch intact. But there is also the sense of “if not now, when?” about the selection.

Original talk of his being available towards the end of the championship has crystallised this weekend because it will be the end of the campaign if things go wrong and for a player who has intimated that he may be calling it a day this year, what’s the point in holding back as long as he’s not risking serious injury?

David Fitzgerald is listed among the replacements, whether intentionally or as public reproof for very subdued form and energy.

Clare's Conor Cleary, definitely gone. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Definitely gone are the defensive duo Conor Cleary and Diarmuid Ryan, the latter with a troublesome hamstring injury. The constant affliction of injury hasn’t helped the team and form has also suffered.

Clare are a team that have previously produced redemptive performances for Brian Lohan under pressure but never in as impaired a state as currently.

Tipperary have question marks of their own but they also have forwards in decent form – Jake Morris especially, Jason Forde and John McGrath – to compensate for McCarthy’s absence.

They are also a coming team in the sense that Liam Cahill is into a rebuilding programme and with that comes a certain vitality, which was evident against Limerick and impossible to judge in the reduced circumstances of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It’s possible they have some momentum and that’s bad news for Clare.

Verdict: Tipperary

TJ Reid's return up front is good news for Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Offaly, Nowlan Park, 6pm

Good news for Kilkenny in the return of TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen up front and David Blanchfield at the back. Derek Lyng must be happy with the uncomplicated progress to date, which has them right on course for an eighth successive final.

Offaly were unfortunate to get caught by Dublin but Galway administered some hard reality and now the trip that no emerging team looks forward to comes next.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 4pm (Live, GAA+)

Dublin look to have timed their championship run well and the win over Wexford, although fortunate in respect of the goal that wasn’t, was deserved. This has traditionally been a tough appointment for teams from the capital but Antrim are struggling and, with Dónal Burke back for Dublin, there’s little to suggest those struggles will abate here. Verdict: Dublin

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm (Live, RTÉ2)

One of the matches of consequence in Leinster with Galway looking to put Wexford effectively out of contention – allowing for the latter’s track record in matches against Kilkenny.

Cathal Mannion has helped hold things together for Galway, fighting a lonely battle in Nowlan Park and sparkling against Offaly. Wexford have been competitive in this fixture and won well last year but, having already lost to Dublin, can’t afford further slippage.

Cathal Mannion celebrates scoring a goal against Offaly in Tullamore on April 26th. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Lee Chin has been, as usual, immense in the matches to date and invites the direct approach, which has come back into fashion – if it was ever fully out down in Wexford – particularly with Conor McDonald back. The lessons from watching Galway would suggest competing on as much as possible rather than allowing easy egress from the back.

The win in Tullamore and the fire lit probably gives the home team the edge in this but Wexford are improving despite the recent setback.

Verdict: Galway