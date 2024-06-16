Glenn Ryan steps down as Kildare manager after Tailteann Cup defeat to Laois

Tailteann Cup quarter-final: Laois 2-11 Kildare 0-12

Goals in either half from Mark Barry and Evan O’Carroll helped Laois inflict their first championship win over neighbours Kildare since 2005 to send them into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

The joy among the Laois contingent as they congregated in the centre of the Tullamore pitch after the final whistle was in stark contrast to the emotions in the Kildare camp and after speaking to his players in the dressing room, Glenn Ryan confirmed that he had stepped down as Kildare manager, bringing his three year tenure to an end.

Scores were hard to come by in the early exchanges but Kildare, aided by a stiff breeze, got the first two inside the opening 12 minutes.

They were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead when James Kelly was allowed to waltz through the Kildare defence in the 19th minute but just before he shot he was tripped from behind by Shea Ryan, resulting in a penalty and a black card to the culprit.

Mark Barry stepped up and sent Mark Donnellan the wrong way with his penalty. Ironically enough, Kildare enjoyed their best spell while down to 14 men and scored the next four points.

But back to their full complement of players, Kildare struggled again and Laois scored the last two points after the half-time break, and the first four after the restart.

The game was as good as wrapped up in the 59th minute when Laois captain O’Carroll capitalised on Ryan Houlihan misreading the bounce of a ball and raced clear to score.

Laois could have got another goal a minute later but in a goalmouth scramble, centre back Brian Byrne made a superb save to tip a Paul Kingston shot around the post. Goalkeeper Killian Roche, who had earlier kicked an incredible free from 65 metres, had no problem in pointing the 45.

Not long after, Paddy Woodgate struck the foot of the post. A goal at that stage would have halved the deficit and maybe give Kildare hope but they were second best on the day and it’s disappointing end to the management spell of one of the county’s greatest ever players. That won’t concern Laois, however, and they will march on to a Tailteann Cup semi-final against Antrim with a spring in their step.

LAOIS: K Roche (0-4, three frees, one 45); B Dempsey, J Kelly, M Timmons; S Lacey, B Byrne, S Fingleton; D Larkin, C Heffernan (0-1); M Barry (1-2, one pen, one free), E O’Carroll (1-1), K Swayne; E Lowry (0-1), N Dunne (0-1), P Kingston (0-1).

Subs: R Murphy for Swayne (59 mins), M Dempsey for Lowry (65), K Lillis for Heffernan (69), E Buggie for Dunne (72), B Daly for O’Carroll (73).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Burke; T Archbold, B Byrne, J Sargent; A Materson, K Flynn; S Farrell (0-6, three frees, one 45), D Kirawn (0-3), P McDermott; P Woodgate, N Kelly (0-1), K Feely (0-1).

Subs: R Houlihan for Burke (43 mins), A Beirne (0-1) for Masterson (44), L Killian for Archbold (54), E Doyle for Ryan (54), D Swords for Farrell (70).

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway).