LIVE Ulster final: Armagh v Derry

Armagh 0-0 Derry 0-0 (1′) Armagh fist the throw-in in on top of the Derry defence and the reigning champions get the game underway with a bit of keep ball. GAME ON!

LATE CHANGES

Derry bring in Benny Heron for Padraig Cassidy. Two changes for Armagh as James Morgan replaces Ben Crealey and Barry McCambridge comes in for Stefan Campbell.

Former Armagh joint-manager Brian Canavan is hoping to see his county “let off the leash a wee bit” in this afternoon’s Ulster final

[ Lucky life and unlucky times of Brian Canavan and Armagh ]

When defending against highly-skilled modern players, thinking is a luxury you don’t have https://t.co/D1bWzF7beP — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 13, 2023

If you look at those first four Kerry goals, each bounce slightly misled either a defending player or the goalkeeper. Players are proficient in those close skills and dummies now to a greater degree and use them more frequently than in times past. Skills were always high but tendencies were a little more predictable. The development is a testament to the quality of players and their willingness to try new things.

Check out Jonny Cooper’s column in full here

And Jim McGuinness’ weekly column here

And Darragh Ó Sé's here

This is likely to be a final that less rewards caution but Derry have the vital components to play it either way, from the solid defence and quick transition of Conor McCluskey through a top-class centrefield of Glass and last year’s Ulster final hero Brendan Rogers up into an attack spearheaded by high-scoring Shane McGuigan

Check out Gordon Manning’s preview and prediction in full here

Match Day conditions for the Ulster Final in Clones today 😎#BRINGTHEORANGE pic.twitter.com/fjM6srnJ3B — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) May 14, 2023

The two teams according to Friday’s squad lists release (as per programme) ...

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty, Conor O Neill, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, Ciaran Mackin, Greg McCabe, Jarly Óg Burns, Ben Crealey, Shane McPartlan, Jason Duffy, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin, Rian O’Neill,Conor Turbitt. Subs: Shea Magill, James Morgan, Barry McCambridge, Ross McQuillan, Callum Cumiskey, Ciaran Higgins, Connaire Mackin, Stephen Sheridan, Aidan Nugent, Oisin Conaty, Cian McConville.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. Subs: Ryan Scullion, Declan Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul, Shea Downey, Lachlan Murray, Ben McCarron, Paul McNeil, Benny Heron, Conleth McGuckian, Mark Doherty, Niall O’Donnell.

Hello and welcome ... Armagh and Derry clash in this afternoon’s Ulster final in Clones. A first appearance in the provincial decider for Armagh since 2008 while Derry are looking to go back to back for the first time since 1976, a cracking atmosphere is expected after a huge demand for tickets.

After a poor league campaign and subsequent relegation, Armagh have impressed on the easier side of the draw while Derry followed up promotion to Division One with big wins over Fermanagh and Monaghan in an unusually uncompetitive Ulster championship.

Armagh are averaging 1-17 in their three wins and Derry are averaging 2-19, so this should be interesting particularly if Armagh opt to test their long-kicking game of last summer against the defending champions.

The build up this week has been dominated by serious off the field matters following a social media post in which the former wife of Derry manager Rory Gallagher said she had been violently abused by him for more than two decades. The Ulster final at least has clarity though after Gallagher stepped back from his role on Friday.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!