Cork see off Kerry to get defence of Munster minor football title off to winning start

Cork’s Dara Sheedy is challenged by Aodhna ÓBeaglaoich of Kerry during the Electric Ireland Munster MFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork 2-12 Kerry 0-14

Cork made a successful start to their Munster minor football defence with a deserved win over wasteful Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday evening. Both still advance to next week’s semi-finals, Cork hosting Tipperary and Kerry facing Limerick.

Cork led by 1-8 to 0-9 at the end of a very entertaining first half. Their goal came in the 18th minute, courtesy of a well-placed penalty from joint-captain Seán Coakley after Kerry goalkeeper Jason Hoare needlessly pushed Denis O’Mullane in the back.

It took Kerry 12 minutes to finally open their account via a fine point from distance by midfielder Daniel Kirby, but Cork had five on the board at this stage and with Dara Sheedy outstanding at centre forward, the home side jumped 1-8 to 0-6 clear approaching the break.

Kerry kicked the closing three points of the half, though, with danger man Paddy Lane pointing the way and Aaron Carey also prominent. He was denied by Cork custodian Billy Curtin for a 45, which Hoare converted expertly.

Within three minutes of the restart, Sheedy beat him with a stunning shot to the top corner of the net only for Kerry to take over, holding Cork scoreless for 16 minutes, but unable to turn chances into scores. Cork finished stronger with points from Sheedy, Coakley and substitute James O’Leary.

CORK: B Curtin; L Hourihan, F Hurley, M Ahern; O Foley, G Daly (jt-capt), T Kiely; M Hetherington (0-1), D Clifford; T Cullinane (0-1), D Sheedy (1-5, two frees), D O’Leary; D O’Mullane (0-1), S Coakley (jt-capt) (1-3, 1-0 pen), G Holland.

Subs: O O’Callaghan for Holland (40 mins); M O’Brien for Hourihan (45); J O’Leary (0-1) for Foley (52); K McCarthy for O’Mullane (58); A Dineen for Hetherington (60+1).

KERRY: J Hoare (0-1, 45); S Clifford, B Murphy, G Evans; P Moynihan (0-1), K O’Shea, J Moynihan; E Boyle, captain, D Kirby (0-2); P Walsh, T Kennedy, S O Coinn; A Carey (0-2), P Lane (0-7, five frees), R Carroll (0-1).

Subs: S Gannon for O Coinn (35 mins); D O’Keeffe for Walsh (40); A Ó Beaglaoich for Clifford (45); O Healy for Carey (48); R O’Connell for J Moynihan (60+1).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).