Peter Casey delighted to be back on track and in form

Na Piarsaigh’s Peter Casey in action against Kilmallock during the Limerick SHC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. 'I was only mad to get back at the club hurling because I’d missed the majority of the year.' Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A familiar club name is on the loose again. Na Piarsaigh, Limerick’s first All-Ireland winners, powered to their latest county title on Sunday, comfortably defeating reigning champions Kilmallock with whom they have had a decade-long rivalry.

They haven’t actually emerged from Munster for five years. It’s a lengthy wait for a team with such a formidable array of talent. For a long time they were unbeaten in the province. Four county titles were followed by four provincial championships, one All-Ireland and one appearance in a replayed final.

The spell was broken by Ballygunner four years ago – unexpectedly – and Covid cost Na Piarsaigh another shot at the province.

That breakthrough All-Ireland in 2016 was one of the tributaries of Limerick’s now torrential success, along with the displays of Limerick colleges in the Fitzgibbon Cup and the success of the county’s under-21s.

Sunday showed that Na Piarsaigh are on the move again. Another date with Ballygunner looms if the Waterford club, now All-Ireland champions, can overcome buoyant Tipp champions Kilruane MacDonaghs next Sunday.

There is so much quality in the Limerick club’s line-up: from Mike Casey, newly restored after injury to the county’s full-back line through hurling’s RoboCop Will O’Donoghue, captaining the team this year in centrefield and up to Peter Casey, one of the game’s most conspicuous attacking talents.

It was his misfortune at his peak in the 2021 All-Ireland final against Cork – 0-5 from play by half-time – to damage his cruciate, an injury from which he has just recovered this year.

On Sunday he was back in irresistible form, shooting 0-7 from play and delighted with the change in fortune.

“Absolutely fantastic,” he said. “I suppose last year, getting knocked out in the semi-final was obviously a bitter disappointment so it’s great to go one step further and then obviously get over the line, just unbelievable.”

His tally was characterised by movement in and out of his customary corner forward position.

“The lads on the line give you a bit of freedom,” he explained. “In terms of playing in attack you could find yourself in any position in the six forwards. It’s that licence to trust your ability and just go after it and see where it takes you so thankfully a few of them came off.”

Although Casey was able to make an appearance in Limerick’s All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny, his game hadn’t had time to recover fully but at the weekend he was more aligned with the player of whom it was said that he never wastes a ball.

The actual injury wasn’t a concern for him and he felt ready to go as soon as the rehab was completed, despite the cruciate being an injury that can leave mental as well as physical scars.

“Oh listen, I felt fine the second I did a training session with Limerick. That was kind of the main thing. I trusted the physios and the medical team inside in Limerick, did my nine months’ rehab and thankfully got back just in time for an All-Ireland semi-final, it was great.”

He acknowledges that the lay-off has sharpened his appetite for the game.

“It takes a while to get back up to the speed of it, especially at intercounty level. But listen, I’m delighted to get a few minutes with Limerick towards the end of the year and to come back in with Na Piarsaigh has just been brilliant.

“Yeah, I suppose even just talking to the brother after the All-Ireland final, they were all hoping for a bit of a break but sure I was only mad to get back at the club hurling because I’d missed the majority of the year so listen, the club is where you start, it’s where you finish.”

They are now back and bidding to add to an impressive record of four Munster titles from five attempts. They have won seven county titles since their first success in 2011.

“I suppose we’ve kicked on and there’s a good cohort of people there that give back to the club in terms of coaching the kids and things like that. It’s obviously an ambition but nobody talks about Munster championships or All-Ireland championships. I hate to be boring but it’s literally game by game.”