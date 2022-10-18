Damian Casey posthumously named on Ring, Rackard, Meagher Team of the Year

Damian Casey, who passed away in June, has been included in the 2022 combination Ring, Rackard, Meagher Team of the Year.

One of Tyrone’s greatest hurlers, Casey was only 29 at the time of his passing following an accident in Spain, and his talents have been posthumously recognised with selection in the Team of the Year for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher tiers.

Casey scored in all 40 of his appearances for Tyrone, and in May of this year he registered 0-14 as the Red Hands beat Roscommon in the Nicky Rackard Cup final at Croke Park. This is the fourth successive year he has been selected in the Team of the Year, but this season his inclusion carries a deep poignancy.

In total, there are eight counties represented, including five from Christy Ring winners Kildare - Paddy McKenna, Rian Boran, Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne and James Burke.

Former Mayo footballer Keith Higgins is also among the 15 for the second straight year. There are eight players from the Ring Cup included, five from the Rackard Cup and two from the Meagher Cup.

“Although it is a team game we play, it is only right that we have an opportunity to salute those who have been truly inspirational and influential,” said GAA President, Larry McCarthy.

“Your award is one that will be shared by your families and the clubs and communities you proudly represent and in celebrating this occasion we also pause to acknowledge the empty chair that should have been filled by the great Damian Casey and honour his memory and keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

The awards will be presented at a gala banquet in Croke Park this Friday night, where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year will also be honoured.

2022 Ring, Rackard & Meagher Team of the Year:

1:Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)

2: Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018)

3: Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

4: Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)

5: Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)

6: Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

7: Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)

8: Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)

9: Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021)

10: Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)

11: Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)

12: Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021)

13: James Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

14: Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)

15: Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)