GAA to launch new referee respect campaign

David Coldrick is one of a number of GAA referees set give their views on abuse of match officials during a media briefing on Thursday. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

The GAA is launching a new referee respect campaign in the aftermath of a series of incidents, namely in Wexford and Roscommon, which saw the abuse of match officials by non-players.

At a media event set for Croke Park on Thursday, intercounty football referees Seán Hurson from Tyrone and David Coldrick from Meath, and hurling referees Colm Lyons from Cork and Thomas Gleeson from Dublin, have been lined up to give their current views on the issue and the campaign, as will GAA president Larry McCarthy.

Last month, Wexford joined a growing list of counties caught up in controversies surrounding the abuse of match officials by non-players when referee Michael Lannigan and one of his umpires were confronted after a junior football championship match between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

Former intercounty referee Brian Crowe, who was the man in the middle for the 2006 All-Ireland final between Kerry and Mayo, was among those to support Wexford County Board’s stance calling for the maximum 96-weeks suspension to be discontinued.

“I believe that handing down one life ban might be all that is required, it could exactly be what is needed here. People might listen up then,” Crowe told The Irish Times.

“The message that would be sent out by somebody receiving a lifetime ban, that would be huge, it would be carried in all the news bulletins, it would be a discussion topic across the country. It would get the message out there that this kind of carry-on will no longer be tolerated. I stand fully behind what Wexford are proposing on this matter.”

At what was described as a robust meeting, there was a proposal to remove the maximum penalty for anybody guilty of verbally or physically abusing a match official, which would allow for lifetime bans.

Wexford also intend to make a proposal to the next meeting of Central Council that a special congress be called to facilitate these motions. Not only are they asking that the 96-week maximum term of suspension be removed, they also want the GAA to commence a review to simplify the convoluted and loophole-friendly disciplinary system.

Roscommon disciplinary officials proposed a 96-week ban on the mentor involved in the recent incident during a minor match that left referee Kevin Naughton needing hospital attention. A hearing was sought but the suspension was upheld, so the matter might now be heading towards an appeal.